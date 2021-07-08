Gold set to snap 6-day winning streak as dollar firms on Fed minutes

* Dollar near three-month high
* Perth Mint's June gold sales drop to 8-month low
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings dipped 0.2% on Wed
* Platinum falls more than 1%
July 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed
down by a stronger dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's last meeting highlighted inflationary pressure and
confirmed that asset purchases tapering is on the cards this
year.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,797.46 per ounce, as of
0331 GMT, after posting a sixth consecutive day of gains.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,798.80.
"Following FOMC minutes, there was a modestly positive
response from the dollar and a negative response from gold,"
said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
"As we get digestion over those FOMC minutes, we're starting
to get some concern that perhaps we are looking at a situation
where the Fed is starting to shift its focus to fighting
inflation."
The dollar index strengthened 0.1% to hover near the
highest in three months versus its rivals, making gold more
expensive for other currency holders.
Fed officials last month felt substantial further progress
on the U.S. economic recovery "was generally seen as not having
yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if
inflation or other risks materialised, according to the minutes
of the central bank's June policy meeting.
Though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, a Fed rate
hike will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and
dull its appeal.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2%
to 1,040.48 tonnes on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank will on Thursday announce the
outcome of an 18-month strategy review, redefining its inflation
target and laying down what role it plans to play in the fight
against climate change.
The Perth Mint's gold sales fell to an eight-month low in
June, but were higher year-on-year, while silver sales jumped to
their highest level in more than a year, the refiner said in a
blog post.
Elsewhere, silver dropped 0.8% to $25.92 per ounce,
palladium fell 0.7% to $2,832.22, and platinum
slipped 1.2% to $1,072.51.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)