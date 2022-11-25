Gold set to snap three-session gaining run on dollar rebound

*
Silver, platinum bound for weekly gains
*
COVID cases spike in top gold consumer China
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Friday as
the U.S. dollar regained ground, after the non-yielding metal
posted gains in the previous three sessions on expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back its rate-hiking stance.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,749.96 per ounce by 10:43
a.m. ET (1543 GMT), coming off a one-week high hit earlier in
the session. U.S. gold futures was also up 0.3% to
$1,750.10.
With bullion tracking the dollar and low-volume trading,
"it's not going to take much to move the market in either
direction and probably going to continue to see more of the same
throughout the day," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco
Metals.
The dollar gained 0.3%, making greenback-priced gold
more expensive for overseas buyers.
World's top gold consumer China on Friday reported a new
daily record for COVID-19 infections, as cities across the
country continued to enforce mobility measures and other curbs
to control outbreaks.
"The COVID situation in China doesn't appear to be getting
any better, so that's going to be a front burner issue for the
marketplace, not only gold, but for all the markets here for the
next couple of weeks," Wyckoff highlighted.
This year's high interest rate hikes from the U.S. Fed have
kept a leash on non-yielding gold's traditional status as a
hedge against inflation and other uncertainties, with traders
expecting a smaller 50 bps rate increase at the December
meeting.
"With a continued lack of buying interest from ETF investor
and increased competition from bonds as yields drop, a further
gold extension above the important $1,800 area will likely
require further declines in the yields and the dollar," Saxo
Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note.
Silver dropped 0.9% to $21.31, but was up about 1.9%
for the week. Spot platinum fell 1.3% to $975.00 per
ounce. Palladium dipped 3.9% to $1,806.83, and was set
for a weekly loss.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)