Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold slides 2.5% as strong jobs data raises Fed taper worries

08/06/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A vendor wearing a protective mask arranges gold jewellery displayed at VJ Gold and Diamond jewellery shop in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Gold slid to its lowest in over a month on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its economic support sooner than previously anticipated.

Spot gold fell 2.5% to $1,759.90 per ounce by 12:37 p.m. EDT (1637 GMT), after touching its lowest since June 30 at $1,757.70. U.S. gold futures shed 2.6% to $1,762.00.

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report exceeded expectations with a 943,000 addition in jobs last month.

"The job numbers are hitting gold because they blew away expectations, so the market is anticipating that the Fed's taper date could be brought forward with an announcement in September and the actual tapering in early January most likely," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Speculation about the central bank cutting back on its stimulus programme has been brewing in recent days.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, also said that a majority of the job gains in the report were from lower wage leisure and hospitality sectors which is not inflationary, denting gold's appeal as a hedge against rising prices.

Gold could fall towards $1,700 in the near term, however "we're still going to see tremendous amount of support getting pumped into the global economy, and that still should support gold," Moya said.

The dollar and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields jumped after the data, denting non-yielding gold's appeal. [USD/]

"We've already seen peak GDP, peak corporate earnings and economic data is going to be mixed at best going forward, so gold is still pretty good value," potentially limiting its downside, Blue Line's Streible added.

Caught in gold's slipstream, silver slipped 3.5% to $24.25 an ounce, while platinum dropped 2.6% to $978.77 and was set for its worst week since June. Palladium, fell 0.5% to $2,636.24.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)

By Nakul Iyer


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13pUK's Morrisons agrees to raised $9.3 billion offer from Fortress-led group
RE
01:12pU.S. workers able to stay more on the job in July despite Covid surge, survey shows
RE
01:10pDollar gains most in three weeks after strong jobs report
RE
01:09pU.S. labor market powers ahead with strong job gains, lower unemployment rate
RE
01:04pEXCLUSIVE : Banker behind report alleging HSBC racism resigns over lack of support
RE
01:03pSoybeans firm on exports, demand remains uncertain
RE
01:01pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week in six -Baker Hughes
RE
12:56pGold slides 2.5% as strong jobs data raises Fed taper worries
RE
12:56pIndian PM Modi pushes for higher exports in post-pandemic world
RE
12:49pJPMorgan gets Beijing's approval for first fully foreign-owned brokerage
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: BP, Cardinal Health, Moderna, Meggitt, Unilever...
3Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings
4U.S. labor market powers ahead with strong job gains, lower unemployment rate
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : CEO describes "horrible week for us" on U.S. DOJ probe

HOT NEWS