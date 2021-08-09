Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold slides to over 4-month low as tapering bets buoy dollar

08/09/2021 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A vendor arranges gold chains displayed at VJ Gold and Diamond jewellery shop in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Gold prices hit their lowest in more than four months, dropping as much as 4.4% at one point on Monday, as the dollar strengthened after strong U.S. labour data bolstered expectations for early tapering of economic stimulus.

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $1,743.16 per ounce by 1111 GMT. Prices slumped below $1,700 in early Asia trade but pared some of those losses.

U.S. gold futures shed 1.2% to $1,742.10.

Silver too was caught in gold's slipstream to slide 7.5% to its lowest in more than eight-months of $22.50 per ounce. It was last down 1.9% at $23.87.

(Graphic: Gold and dollar, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/myvmnmlxopr/Gold%20vs%20dollar%20chart%20Aug%209%20(002).png)

While the market may have over-reacted to the jobs data, sentiment in bullion remained bearish for now, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis.

Still, some investors were looking for bargains, he said.

"Even if the Federal Reserve is reducing liquidity, it is not going to happen today or tomorrow; it will take time."

U.S. Labor Department data showed employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation possibly resulting from massive liquidity pumped into the economy by central banks. An interest rate hike by the Fed would also dull non-yielding bullion's appeal compared with interest-earning assets.

The dollar's spike to a two-week high also hurt appetite for gold by making it more expensive for holders of other currencies .

But while short-term negativity in gold could continue, risk averse investors will offer some support. "The pandemic is not truly behind us," said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus. "There will be investors looking for these levels to buy up gold as a protection."

Platinum fell 0.8% to $971.80 per ounce, having earlier hit its lowest since November 2020 of $959.93. Palladium was down 0.4% to $2,616.34.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Anil D'Silva)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59aMexico's Inflation Slips in July, Core CPI Moves Higher
DJ
07:55aGold slides to over 4-month low as tapering bets buoy dollar
RE
07:51aGlobal stocks tread water as gold slides and oil takes a spill
RE
07:40aTyson Foods raises 2021 revenue forecast on strong beef demand
RE
07:38aAlibaba fires manager accused of sexual assault; state media lambastes handling
RE
07:33aChina central bank to keep monetary policy 'flexible and appropriate'
RE
07:28aBrookfield reinsurance unit to buy American National for $5.1 billion
RE
07:27aChicken producer Sanderson Farms agrees to $4.5 bln buyout deal
RE
07:26aGermany's Delivery Hero takes 5.1% stake in rival Deliveroo
RE
07:26aGermany's Delivery Hero takes 5.1% stake in rival Deliveroo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks tread water as gold slides and oil takes a spill
2Oil slides 4% on China virus curbs and climate warning
3FTSE 100 : Energy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
5Gold slides to over 4-month low as tapering bets buoy dollar

HOT NEWS