Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold slips 1% as tight U.S. labour market suggests higher rates

01/05/2023 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

U.S. weekly jobless claims at three-month low

*

U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday

*

Gold seeing support at $1,800-$1,805 - analyst

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped more than 1% on Thursday, retreating from a near seven-month peak hit in the last session, as reports of a tighter-than-expected U.S. labour market boosted expectations of higher interest rates for longer.

Spot gold dropped 1.5% to $1,827.14 per ounce by 11:02 a.m. ET (1602 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 1.4% to $1,833.40.

The strength in the dollar index and yields rising were weighing on gold, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, highlighting that the Fed would continue to remain hawkish for longer as the labour market continues to be strong.

The dollar was up 0.9%, making gold more expensive for holders of foreign currencies, while benchmark 10-year yields were close to their session-highs.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on non-yielding bullion since it pays no interest.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a three-month low last week while layoffs fell 43% in December, pointing to a tight labour market.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Thursday said U.S. officials of the central bank "remain determined" to lower inflation back to its 2% target, while Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said the bank would need to press forward with rate rises.

The U.S. economic outlook presented by Fed staff at last month's meeting suggested that the battle to lower prices may last longer than anticipated.

Traders now await the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data on Friday.

"If we get the same kind of 'beats-expectations' (report), we'll probably see another extension lower on gold and silver - $1,805-$1,800 is your key level support," Streible added.

Spot silver sank 2.4% to $23.17 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.7% to $1,060.75 per ounce while palladium dipped 2.4% to $1,745.25. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.21% 0.67413 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.35% 1.18907 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.71% 0.73585 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.56% 12954.24 Real-time Quote.0.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.75% 1.05258 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
GOLD -1.32% 1829.41 Delayed Quote.0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012115 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.97% 0.62214 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
PALLADIUM -3.32% 1726 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
SILVER -2.49% 23.175 Delayed Quote.0.08%
Latest news "Economy"
11:34aIdaho college slayings suspect to appear in court after extradition
RE
11:34aUK government pursues 'minimum safety levels' legislation for strikes
AN
11:33aBMW teases a talking car that shifts colors like a chameleon
RE
11:25aEritrean trafficker wanted by Netherlands arrested in Sudan, Dutch prosecutors say
RE
11:25aWhatsapp says when connecting to whatsapp via proxy, personal me…
RE
11:24aWhatsapp says if whatsapp is blocked in a country, users can use…
RE
11:21aBiden administration announces new border enforcement measures
RE
11:17aU.S. crude stockpiles build more than expected -EIA
RE
11:16aPolish central bank head says interest rates could be cut at end of 2023
RE
11:10aSpot palladium falls about 3%…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
3Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe
4Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
5NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS