Gold slips 1% as tight U.S. labour market suggests higher rates

U.S. weekly jobless claims at three-month low
U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday
Gold seeing support at $1,800-$1,805 - analyst
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped more than 1% on
Thursday, retreating from a near seven-month peak hit in the
last session, as reports of a tighter-than-expected U.S. labour
market boosted expectations of higher interest rates for
longer.
Spot gold dropped 1.5% to $1,827.14 per ounce by
11:02 a.m. ET (1602 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 1.4% to
$1,833.40.
The strength in the dollar index and yields rising were
weighing on gold, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist
at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, highlighting that the Fed would
continue to remain hawkish for longer as the labour market
continues to be strong.
The dollar was up 0.9%, making gold more expensive
for holders of foreign currencies, while benchmark 10-year
yields were close to their session-highs.
Higher interest rates tend to weigh on non-yielding bullion
since it pays no interest.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits dropped to a three-month low last week while layoffs
fell 43% in December, pointing to a tight labour market.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Thursday said U.S.
officials of the central bank "remain determined" to lower
inflation back to its 2% target, while Kansas City Fed leader
Esther George said the bank would need to press forward with
rate rises.
The U.S. economic outlook presented by Fed staff at last
month's meeting suggested that the battle to lower prices may
last longer than anticipated.
Traders now await the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm
payrolls (NFP) data on Friday.
"If we get the same kind of 'beats-expectations' (report),
we'll probably see another extension lower on gold and silver -
$1,805-$1,800 is your key level support," Streible added.
Spot silver sank 2.4% to $23.17 per ounce, platinum
dropped 1.7% to $1,060.75 per ounce while palladium
dipped 2.4% to $1,745.25.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)