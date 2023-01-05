Gold slips as caution sets in before key U.S. jobs data

*
ADP National Employment Report due at 1315 GMT
*
U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday
*
Gold seeing some profit-taking after reaching $1,865 -
analyst
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday from a
near seven-month peak, as the dollar steadied and investors
squared positions ahead of the closely watched U.S. jobs data
that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,848.59 per ounce, as of
0924 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 13 in the
previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to
$1,854.10.
Minutes from the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting released
overnight showed policymakers still focused on controlling the
pace of price increases that threatened to run hotter than
anticipated.
"The minutes did not really give us anything new to act
upon," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank,
adding that the market was trying to work out the reason behind
the initial moves in gold at the start of the year.
"Conviction among traders tends to be a bit low at this time
of the year," Hansen said, adding that the metal was seeing some
profit-taking after it reached $1,865 levels.
The dollar index rose 0.1%, putting pressure on gold.
A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding
other currencies.
Market focus now turns to the ADP National Employment Report
due at 1315 GMT, followed by the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm
payrolls (NFP) data on Friday.
"If the jobs data reflects that the rate hikes have taken a
toll on the economy, then the dollar might weaken further and
benefit gold," said Brian Lan, managing director at
Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday
that the Fed should continue hiking rates at its next few
meetings at a minimum until it is sure that inflation has
peaked.
While bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher
interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding asset.
Spot silver dipped 1.1% to $23.49 per ounce, platinum
rose 0.1% to $1,077.62 and palladium climbed 0.4%
to $1,795.88.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad in
Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)