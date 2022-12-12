Gold slips as caution sets in for busy cenbank week

*
U.S. CPI data due on Dec. 13
U.S. inflation will be much lower by end of 2023 - Yellen
Dec 12 (Reuters) -
Gold prices edged lower on Monday as investors squared
positions ahead of U.S. inflation data and a slew of central
bank meetings across the world, especially the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,792.15 per ounce, as of
1003 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,803.70.
"Friday's stronger-than-expected US PPI suggested that
inflation is not cooling enough, which helped trigger profit
taking and another rejection at $1,808, a key level of
resistance for gold," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity
strategy at Saxo Bank.
"Ahead of the key data print, the current strength of the
market would be tested on a break below $1,765, a level where
support was found on several occasions last week."
Data on Friday showed U.S. producer prices rose slightly
more than expected in November, reinforcing the view that the
Fed may have to keep interest rates higher for longer.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest
rates by 50 basis points at its final meeting of 2022 scheduled
on Dec. 13-14.
The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also
set to announce interest rate decisions this week.
Also on the radar, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI)
report for November is due on Dec. 13.
"Gold could benefit if it's a softer CPI as it would raise
hopes of a less aggressive Fed... A slower (rate hike)
trajectory should benefit gold and see it head for the $1,824
high," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday
forecast a substantial reduction in U.S. inflation in 2023.
Elsewhere, spot silver dipped 0.2% to $23.50 per
ounce, platinum was steady at $1,022.63 and palladium
slipped 1.1% to $1,928.63.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee)