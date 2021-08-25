Gold slips as dollar claws up, risk appetite improves

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.2% on Tuesday
* Focus on Jackson Hole symposium on Friday
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday as an
uptick in the dollar and buoyant risk appetite dimmed the
safe-haven metal's appeal, while investors awaited Federal
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech this week for guidance
on the central bank's taper plans.
Spot gold slid 0.5% to $1,793.59 per ounce by 0348
GMT, while U.S. gold futures dipped 0.7% to $1,795.90.
The dollar index inched 0.1% higher, denting gold's
appeal for those holding other currencies, while Asian shares
held onto their recent gains.
"The higher equity markets, the risk-on narrative... really
diminishing the need for gold as a hedge," said Stephen Innes,
managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
The coronavirus curve in some hotspots is easing and the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of vaccinations
should also bring down the curve, Innes said.
The U.S. drug regulator granted full approval on Monday to
the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine,
raising hopes inoculations could accelerate.
Risk sentiment was also underpinned by remarks from top U.S.
infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci that the nation
could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if
vaccinations ramp up.
Investors now await Powell's speech at the Fed's annual
economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 27 to see
if he gives a timeline on the stimulus withdrawal.
The Fed is likely to "talk about the concept of tapering,
but they won't give a timeline," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda
said.
"Everyone is willing to take a punt that they're going to
maybe take a softer stance to tapering this weekend and it's a
good thing for gold."
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement likely to result from widespread stimulus measures.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,004.63
tonnes on Tuesday from 1,006.66 tonnes on Monday.
Silver fell 0.7% to $23.66 per ounce, while platinum
dropped 1.2% to $999.61. Palladium was down 1.7%
at $2,431.81.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
and Subhranshu Sahu)