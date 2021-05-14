Gold slips as firm dollar, bond yields dent safe-haven appeal

* U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 14-month low
* Palladium heads for second straight week of decline
* Dollar on track for weekly rise
May 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were on
track for a weekly loss, as firmer dollar and rising U.S.
Treasury yields dampened the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,821.89 per ounce by
0401 GMT. For the week, bullion has lost nearly 0.5%.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% at $1,822.10.
"When you get the combination of yields going up and a
slightly stronger dollar, it's not a great environment for gold,
especially going into the weekend," said Stephen Innes, managing
partner at SPI Asset Management.
The dollar index held firm near a one-week high, and
was set for a weekly gain against its rivals.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were
trading above the key 1.6% level and were on track for a strong
weekly rise. Higher bond yields raise the opportunity cost of
holding non-interest bearing gold.
Key economic readings out of the United States this week
showed bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices and weekly
jobless claims dropping to a 14-month low, intensifying concerns
over rising inflation and possible interest rate hikes.
"Right now we haven't had any inclination that the U.S.
Federal Reserve is about to move anytime soon, I think gold
still remains relatively supported," Innes said.
The U.S. central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low
until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation is on
track to "moderately" exceed the 2% level for some time.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
bullion.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller suggested the Fed would not
raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long
time, or excessively high inflation.
Elsewhere, palladium gained 0.7% to $2,882.25 per
ounce, but it was set for a second straight weekly loss with a
drop of about 1.5%.
Silver fell 0.5% to $26.92, while platinum was
up 0.7% at $1,214.18.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)