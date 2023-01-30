Gold slips as investors await central bank meetings

*
Federal Reserve policy meeting on Jan. 31 - Feb. 1
*
More industry, luxury gold demand seen as Chinese economy
opens
up - analyst
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday as
investor attention moved to several central bank meetings this
week for more clarity on their rate hike strategies, with key
focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was 0.2% lower at $1,923.35 per ounce, as
of 0924 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,922.90.
"Gold is easing away from a nine-month high as the U.S.
dollar and yields stabilise, as markets eagerly await the Fed’s
latest policy guidance," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at
Exinity.
Market participants widely expect a 25-basis-point (bps)
interest rate increase from the U.S. central bank at the end of
its two-day policy meeting on Feb. 1.
Expectation around a slowdown in Fed rate hikes comes after
economic data showed signs of cooling U.S. inflation, while U.S.
consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December,
putting the economy on a lower growth path heading into 2023.
Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit when interest
rates are low as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding
bullion.
"However, if U.S. economic growth momentum remains defiant
in the face of the Fed's demand-destroying rate hikes, that may
force policymakers to keep its foot on the rate-hike pedal," Tan
said.
"Such ultra-hawkish policy signals this week may prompt the
unwinding of some of gold’s year-to-date gains."
Investors are pricing in a 50 bps rate hike from the Bank of
England and the European Central Bank which also have policy
meetings this week.
The dollar was largely steady, making
greenback-priced bullion a less attractive bet for customers
holding other currencies.
Meanwhile, as the Chinese economy continues to open up,
there will be greater industry and luxury demand for gold, said
Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.
Spot silver gained 0.5% to $23.66 per ounce, platinum
fell 0.3% to $1,007.50, and palladium climbed 1.2%
to $1,638.06.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Ashitha in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christina Fincher)