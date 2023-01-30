Advanced search
Gold slips as investors await central bank meetings

01/30/2023 | 04:48am EST
Federal Reserve policy meeting on Jan. 31 - Feb. 1

More industry, luxury gold demand seen as Chinese economy opens up - analyst

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday as investor attention moved to several central bank meetings this week for more clarity on their rate hike strategies, with key focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was 0.2% lower at $1,923.35 per ounce, as of 0924 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,922.90.

"Gold is easing away from a nine-month high as the U.S. dollar and yields stabilise, as markets eagerly await the Fed’s latest policy guidance," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Market participants widely expect a 25-basis-point (bps) interest rate increase from the U.S. central bank at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Feb. 1.

Expectation around a slowdown in Fed rate hikes comes after economic data showed signs of cooling U.S. inflation, while U.S. consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December, putting the economy on a lower growth path heading into 2023.

Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit when interest rates are low as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

"However, if U.S. economic growth momentum remains defiant in the face of the Fed's demand-destroying rate hikes, that may force policymakers to keep its foot on the rate-hike pedal," Tan said.

"Such ultra-hawkish policy signals this week may prompt the unwinding of some of gold’s year-to-date gains."

Investors are pricing in a 50 bps rate hike from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank which also have policy meetings this week.

The dollar was largely steady, making greenback-priced bullion a less attractive bet for customers holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, as the Chinese economy continues to open up, there will be greater industry and luxury demand for gold, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

Spot silver gained 0.5% to $23.66 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $1,007.50, and palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,638.06. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Ashitha in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.42% 0.7079 Delayed Quote.4.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.23945 Delayed Quote.2.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.75016 Delayed Quote.1.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 1.0902 Delayed Quote.1.57%
GOLD -0.22% 1925.29 Delayed Quote.5.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012259 Delayed Quote.1.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.6489 Delayed Quote.2.27%
PALLADIUM 0.22% 1628.55 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
SILVER 0.13% 23.6653 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
