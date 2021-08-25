Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold slips on firm dollar; focus turns to Jackson Hole

08/25/2021 | 05:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Supply surplus looming in platinum market -Commerzbank

* Platinum, palladium each down more than 1%

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold retreated below $1,800 on Wednesday as the dollar halted its slide while investors sought cues on the timeline of monetary tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve's symposium this week.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,793.90 per ounce by 0943 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,796.30.

Gold jumped 1.4% on Monday to a near three-week high, driven by a broad retreat in the dollar this week.

"We're seeing a slight recovery in the dollar and also some investors taking out profits after big gains," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis.

"The main market driver for this week is the Jackson Hole symposium. A few days back, people were strongly expecting the Fed to start tapering before the end of the year, now that's again a question mark."

The dollar steadied off a one-week low, limiting appetite for bullion from those holding other currencies.

Powell's speech at the Fed's symposium in Wyoming on Aug. 27, which had to be moved online due to virus-related concerns, could shed more light on the timeline for withdrawing stimulus, with some still betting on a less dovish stance.

"Everyone is willing to take a punt that they're (the Fed)going to maybe take a softer stance to tapering this weekend, and it's a good thing for gold," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures.

Silver eased 0.2% to $23.78 per ounce, while palladium shed 1.2% to $2,444.31.

Platinum fell 1.2% to $998.95 per ounce. It has fallen more than 6% this year.

"A supply surplus is looming on the platinum market this year because of the weaker investment demand – the first in three years," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aExclusive-Retailers and unions extend legally binding worker safety accord in Bangladesh - sources
RE
06:21aGerman court says EU rules apply to Nord Stream 2 pipeline
RE
06:15aTaiwan to get BioNTech shots early as China delays approval-source
RE
06:13aDigital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream
RE
06:12aGermany's Sept election and why it matters to markets
RE
06:10aUK insurers face final warning over car and home policies
RE
06:04aANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE : A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
RE
06:03aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Waver as Fed -2-
DJ
06:03aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Waver as Fed Signals Awaited
DJ
06:01aPATHWIRE : Appoints Bug Bounty Hacker Jesse Kinser as CISO
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. : Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked
3NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion
4Subdued investors keep powder dry ahead of Fed's Powell
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : German insurers expect around 7 billion euros in storm claims

HOT NEWS