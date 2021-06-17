Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold slips over 2%, palladium sheds 10% as post-Fed slide accelerates

06/17/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1 kg. gold bars are seen on a production line in Ahlatci Metal Refinery in the central Anatolian city of Corum

(Reuters) - Gold shed more than 2% on Thursday, precipitating a sell-off across precious metals with palladium set for its worst day in over a year, as the dollar gained ground after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a hawkish tone on monetary strategy.

Spot gold fell 2% to $1,776.10 per ounce by 1:44 pm EDT (1744 GMT), having earlier touched its lowest since May 3 at $1,766.29.

U.S. gold futures settled down 4.7% at $1,774.80.

A majority of 11 Fed officials on Wednesday projected at least two quarter-point rates rise for 2023, although officials pledged to keep policy supportive for now to encourage a jobs recovery.

The announcement propelled the dollar to an over two-month high, eroding bullion's allure for those holding other currencies, and drove a jump in U.S. Treasury yields, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

"The Fed's dot plot is providing a clear change in tone, ultimately suggesting that although the Fed continues to reiterate that inflation is transitory, their formal assessment of risks to the economy is decisively more hawkish," TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said.

Weakening physical demand and slowing speculative flows into gold, both of which began before the Fed meeting, could also help to drive a further pullback, Ghali added.

Adding to gold's headwinds, the U.S. central bank said it would consider whether it should taper its asset purchases at every subsequent policy meeting.

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, also said the scale of gold's sell-off was accentuated by bearish technicals, and that the steeper decline in gold futures "reflects the fact that you have more trading volume and more technically oriented investors in the futures market than in spot."

Palladium led the sell-off, tumbling 10% to $2,517.18, while platinum fell 6.6% to $1,048.44.

Palladium could be seeing a correction in a rally that some view as overdone, Christian added.

Silver slipped 4.3% to $25.81 per ounce.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma; editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang)

By Nakul Iyer


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pU.S. corporate junk-bond spread narrows, lowest since 2007
RE
02:31pUk's rishi sunak has ruled out any further extension of support to businesses in england- ft
RE
02:25pGold slips over 2%, palladium sheds 10% as post-Fed slide accelerates
RE
02:19pCorn, soy plunge on U.S. weather, broad commodities sell-off
RE
02:16pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY  : proposed settlement with Phoenix Petroleum resolves Clean Water Act violations at North Dakota oil production facilities
PU
02:11pU.S. motor vehicle travel jumped by 55% in April over 2020 levels
RE
01:58pBiden may hinder oil and gas drilling even after court loss
RE
01:58pTech-heavy Nasdaq ignores hawkish Fed news to advance
RE
01:56pMajor Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages
RE
01:53pEgypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Oil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares snap 9-day winning streak on Fed jitters

HOT NEWS