Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold slips, set for second weekly fall as U.S. Treasury yields rise

10/21/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Silver, platinum, palladium set for weekly gains

*

10-year Treasury yields hit fresh 14-year high

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were set for a second weekly decline as U.S. Treasury yields rose to multi-year highs following strong labour market data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, denting the bullion's appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,622.66 per ounce, as of 0343 GMT and has shed about 1.2% this week.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.5% to $1,629.20.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields scaled a fresh peak since June 2008, while the dollar index ticked 0.1% higher.

"The Fed is only about halfway through their tightening cycle and there's probably more room for rates to go up," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, adding, gold would likely continue to drop.

The market will keep a watch on inflation and jobs data and if they bring forward the markets estimate for a pause that will drive gold higher, Innes added.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, indicating the labour market remains tight. A separate data showed U.S. existing home sales dropped for an eighth straight month in September.

Remarks from Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker suggesting the central bank will "keep raising rates for a while" to curb inflation, prompted investors to brace for another supersized hike at Fed's November meeting.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic turmoil, rapid rise in U.S. interest rates have increased the opportunity cost of holding the bullion, which yields nothing.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.19% to 930.99 tonnes on Thursday.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $18.53 per ounce, platinum lost 0.6% to $908.19 and palladium dipped 0.3% to $2,052.17. All the three metals were, however, set for weekly gains. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.25% 0.62588 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.23% 1.11947 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.72486 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.11% 13494.34 Real-time Quote.10.48%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 0.97654 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
GOLD -0.38% 1620.7 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012074 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.29% 0.56516 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
PALLADIUM 0.19% 2051.8 Delayed Quote.5.36%
SILVER -0.50% 18.49 Delayed Quote.-19.94%
Latest news "Economy"
05:21aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb, Axis Bank hits record high
RE
05:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:15aEMEA Morning Briefing : Worries Over Global Rate -2-
DJ
05:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Worries Over Global Rate Hikes to Continue Weighing on Shares
DJ
05:07aMalaysia's September CPI rises 4.5% y/y, less than forecast
RE
05:04aGold slips, set for second weekly fall as U.S. Treasury yields rise
RE
05:02aTwo-yr u.s. treasury yield rises to 15-year high at 4.6310%…
RE
05:02aYield on 10-yr u.s. treasury notes rises to 4.2663%, highest sin…
RE
05:00aAutomakers plan to build 54 million electric vehicles…
RE
05:00aAutomakers and battery partners plan 5.8 terawatt-hour…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Allkem Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
2Asian shares lower, yields rise on aggressive rate hike jitters
3China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know
4Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trill..
5Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says

HOT NEWS