Gold slips, set for second weekly fall as U.S. Treasury yields rise

Silver, platinum, palladium set for weekly gains
10-year Treasury yields hit fresh 14-year high
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were
set for a second weekly decline as U.S. Treasury yields rose to
multi-year highs following strong labour market data and hawkish
comments from Federal Reserve officials, denting the bullion's
appeal.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,622.66 per ounce, as of
0343 GMT and has shed about 1.2% this week.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.5% to $1,629.20.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields scaled a
fresh peak since June 2008, while the dollar index ticked
0.1% higher.
"The Fed is only about halfway through their tightening
cycle and there's probably more room for rates to go up," said
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, adding,
gold would likely continue to drop.
The market will keep a watch on inflation and jobs data and
if they bring forward the markets estimate for a pause that will
drive gold higher, Innes added.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, indicating the
labour market remains tight. A separate data showed U.S.
existing home sales dropped for an eighth straight month in
September.
Remarks from Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick
Harker suggesting the central bank will "keep raising rates for
a while" to curb inflation, prompted investors to brace for
another supersized hike at Fed's November meeting.
Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and
economic turmoil, rapid rise in U.S. interest rates have
increased the opportunity cost of holding the bullion, which
yields nothing.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.19% to 930.99 tonnes on
Thursday.
Spot silver fell 0.7% to $18.53 per ounce, platinum
lost 0.6% to $908.19 and palladium dipped 0.3% to
$2,052.17. All the three metals were, however, set for weekly
gains.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)