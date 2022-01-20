Gold stalls after rally to two-month highs, palladium extends gains

Spot gold was little changed at $1,839.42 per ounce by 1320 GMT, after scaling its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,843.94. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,839.80 .

"We're looking at a pause for breath after yesterday's gains. Those gains result from the market finally seeking what we have been expecting for a while, which is using gold as a hedge against inflation," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades said.

Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, jumped to their highest since mid-December. [GOL/ETF]

The dollar index steadied but was subdued overall as U.S. benchmark 10-year yields retreated from two-year highs. A cheaper dollar makes gold more attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/][US/]

Growing geopolitical instability, notably Russia-Ukraine tensions, was also supporting gold, Evangelista added.

But rising interest rates remained a potential headwind for gold since that translates into higher opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion. The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet next week and is expected to tighten monetary policy faster than thought to tame inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

Elsewhere, platinum rose 2% to $1,042.70 and palladium gained 2.2% to $2,045.48 per ounce, with both having hit their highest in about two months. Palladium rallied over 7% on Wednesday, while platinum jumped over 5%.

The rally could have been related to supply concerns due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions, Commerzbank said in a note.

Potential Western sanctions on Russia, one of the biggest producers of palladium, and an export ban on the metal, which is vital for the automotive industry, could lead to a severely under-supplied market, Commerzbank said.

Silver was flat at $24.12 an ounce.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Evans)

By Seher Dareen