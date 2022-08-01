Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold stalls near 3-week peak as traders eye fresh economic cues

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A vendor arranges gold chains displayed at VJ Gold and Diamond jewellery shop in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Gold steadied near a three-week peak on Monday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while investors strapped in for more economic readings that could determine the future pace of interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,765.77 per ounce at 0903 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 6 at $1,767.79 on Friday.

U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,782.50.

The dollar slipped, making gold less expensive for overseas investors. But higher U.S. 10-year Treasury yields kept a tight leash on non-yielding bullion's gains. [USD/] [US/]

"The softer dollar should make it easier for gold to register more gains, though rising nominal and real yields on U.S. Treasuries today are hindering bullion's ability to add to last week's advance," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Gold rose 2.2% last week, its best performance since March, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a relatively less hawkish tone following an expected 75 basis-point rate hike.

"(However) bullion bulls are waiting to see if the coast is clear for another leg up, making sure expectations for a less-aggressive Fed are indeed rooted in reality," Tan said, adding, "like the Fed, gold's next move may be data dependent."

Safe-haven gold has also found some support from recent weak economic data, including an unexpected contraction in the U.S. economy over the second quarter, and slower euro zone manufacturing activity.

Gold "could benefit from safe-haven flows if countries are thrown into recession and central banks are left to choose between hitting inflation targets or the economy," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday will also be closely scanned for its likely influence on the Fed's rate hike plans.

Spot silver was little changed at 20.26 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.9% to $904.83.

Palladium jumped 1.6% to $2,162.89.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.89% 0.70326 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.61% 1.22439 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.78259 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.51% 1.02625 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.36% 0.012651 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.80% 0.63267 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
PALLADIUM 1.95% 2170 Delayed Quote.11.88%
PLATINUM 1.88% 907.5 Delayed Quote.-7.81%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.30% 1040.41 Real-time Quote.-3.25%
S&P GSCI PLATINUM INDEX 1.70% 240.5368 Real-time Quote.-7.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40aEUROPE POWER-Spot prices lower as solar, nuclear supply seen rising
RE
05:39aGRAPHIC-Bank of England probes the persistence of UK's inflation surge
RE
05:27aHong Kong's Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y, recovery seen slow
RE
05:24aGold stalls near 3-week peak as traders eye fresh economic cues
RE
05:18aU.S. and Japan pursue commercial diplomacy to counter China, envoy to Tokyo says
RE
05:14aZambia sovereign Eurobonds gain after creditor relief pledge clears way for IMF deal
RE
05:14aIndonesia to issue nickel export tax rules in Q3 -official
RE
05:13aMarcos rules out Philippines rejoining ICC ahead of plan to resume probe
RE
05:13aSouth African factory activity shrinks in July during power crisis - Absa PMI
RE
05:12aEuro zone unemployment flat at 6.6% in June as expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
2Oil prices slip ahead of OPEC+ meeting
3Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Mayne Pharma's New Direct-to-Con..
4BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
5Copper rises on falling inventories despite weak China data

HOT NEWS