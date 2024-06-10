June 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday following a slide below the key $2,300 level in the previous session on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data that doused expectations for an early interest rate cut this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,396.69 per ounce, as of 0146 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $2,313.60.

* The dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged up.

* Bullion fell more than 3% on Friday after the strong jobs report and China data.

* China's central bank paused gold purchases to its reserves in May, when spot gold prices hit a record high, after 18 months of consecutive purchases, official data showed on Friday.

* The U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in May and annual wage growth reaccelerated, underscoring the resilience of the labour market and reducing the likelihood the Federal Reserve will be able to start rate cuts in September.

* The data led traders to once again shift their expectations of when the Fed will cut rates and by how much. The chances of a rate cut in September are now at roughly 50%, down from around 70% late on Thursday.

* Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* The Fed is not expected to make any change at its policy meeting this week but the focus will be on the comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and changes to economic projections from the policymakers. U.S. inflation data is also due on Wednesday.

* Vietnam's central bank said it "has enough recourses and determination" to stabilise the domestic gold market, amid a sharp rise in local gold prices this year.

* Spot silver rose 1% to $29.48 per ounce, platinum was up about 1% at $973.20 and palladium gained 1.1% to $922.19.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 EU Sentix Index June