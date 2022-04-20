Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold steadies as dollar, bond yields ease

04/20/2022 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Employees cast ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold steadied on Wednesday, recouping some losses after hitting a near two-week trough, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields eased off recent peaks.

But further gains in bullion were capped by prospects of aggressive tightening of U.S. monetary policy.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,949.20 per ounce by 1218 GMT. Prices had earlier hit $1,938.65, its lowest level since April 8.

U.S. gold futures were 0.3% lower at $1,952.10 per ounce.

"We're getting a little bit of consolidation," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"A lot is likely to depend on the strength of the dollar, which is still fairly resilient at the moment, the direction of the U.S. yields and inflation expectations more broadly."

On Tuesday, gold prices fell as much as 1.8% as hawkish comments from U.S. central bank officials, including St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, propelled the dollar and 10-year Treasury yields to multi-year highs.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or real yields, touched two-year highs on Wednesday, briefly rising into positive territory for a second straight day. [US/]

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation, is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and Treasury yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

The dollar was down 0.5% on the day, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

On Monday, gold came close to the key psychological level of $2,000 per ounce, before retreating.

From a technical point of view, $2,000 was a key level of resistance and stopped the uptick in gold prices, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external market analyst at Kinesis.

"A large majority of investors are also waiting for the Fed to raise interest rates by 50 basis point."

Spot silver eased 0.2% to $25.10 per ounce, platinum dipped 1.5% to $976.49, while palladium was 1% higher at $2,396.49.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Eileen Soreng


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46aMoscow has deported 500,000 people to Russia, Ukraine lawmaker says
RE
08:46aCanada CPI Accelerates to 6.7% in March
DJ
08:44aSerbia restricts exports of grains and cooking oil
RE
08:38aEU Council's Michel makes surprise visit to Kyiv
RE
08:36aGold steadies as dollar, bond yields ease
RE
08:33aRaging wildfire in Arizona forces more than 2,000 residents to flee
RE
08:33aNo surrender in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires
RE
08:32aCanadian home price index gain matches record high - Teranet
RE
08:29aNo surrender in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires
RE
08:27aSerbia restricts exports of grains and cooking oil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer
3Gains in stocks capped by rise in real yields, Netflix disappoints
4Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Booking, Meta, Netflix, Snap...
5Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

HOT NEWS