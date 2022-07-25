Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

Gold steadies as dollar eases, Fed verdict in focus

07/25/2022 | 05:50am EDT
Marked ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed in a cart at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday as the dollar slipped, with the Federal Reserve likely to raise benchmark interest rate by an expected 75 basis points in its meet later this week.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,729.03 per ounce by 0911 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,726.40.

The dollar index edged 0.2% lower, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers. [US/] [USD/]

Gold is expected to hold around these lower $1,700 levels in the lead up to the Fed decision, said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, adding any surprise could jolt bullion either way.

The Fed is expected to opt for another 75-basis-point hike rather than a larger move to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40%, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Last month's 75 bps hike was the first of that size since 1994.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates reduce appeal for the non-yielding asset.

"(And) as long as the Fed can persist with its 'pedal to the metal' approach in combating multi-decade high inflation, gold prices are set to have scarce prospects for significant upside," Exinity's Tan added.

Gold prices have dropped more than $350, since climbing past the $2,000-per-ounce level in early March, due to the Fed's rapid rate hikes and the dollar's recent rally.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $18.69 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $871.65.

Palladium lost 1.8% to $1,994.25.

While growing recessionary fears favour fund flows into the U.S. dollar rather than gold, silver is struggling due to recent challenges in the electronics sector, ANZ said in a note.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.76% 0.69539 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.54% 1.20502 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.43% 0.77682 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.41% 1.02426 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012542 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.63% 0.6269 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
PALLADIUM -1.81% 2004 Delayed Quote.7.28%
PLATINUM 0.23% 877 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.15% 1017.58 Real-time Quote.-5.32%
S&P GSCI PLATINUM INDEX -0.02% 230.4624 Real-time Quote.-11.13%
