Gold steadies as markets hunt for clear policy signals

Gold has support near $1,725 area - analyst
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after
shedding more than 1% in the last session as the dollar paused
its rally, but stuck to a relatively tight range as traders held
off for more policy signals from the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold ticked 0.2% higher to $1,771.85 per ounce
by 0950 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.2% to
$1,784.20.
Better-than-expected U.S. services industry data spooked
investors on Monday, offering more evidence of underlying
economic momentum and raised fears that the Fed might stick
longer with aggressive interest rate increases.
Bullion dropped from a five-month high to close 1.6% lower
in the previous session as the dollar rebounded after the data
prompted speculation the Fed may lift rates more than recently
projected.
"The movement in yields and the U.S. dollar continues to be
the key driver for gold prices, with the main support down near
the $1,725 area," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at
CMC Markets.
"With the Fed due to meet next week the direction of prices
is likely to be determined on how the U.S. central bank sees the
glide path for future rate rises," Hewson added.
Higher interest rates weigh on gold's appeal as they
increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.
Helping gold stabilise, the dollar index seemed to
stall after its biggest rally in two weeks on Monday. A stronger
dollar dulls bullion's appeal for overseas investors.
"With market trying to seek clarity on Fed's rate hike plan,
rate expectations have been sensitive to incoming economic data.
Signs of stronger-than-expected demand may lead markets to
revisit more hawkish expectations," said IG Market strategist
Yeap Jun Rong.
Investors also took stock of easing COVID restrictions in
top bullion consumer China.
Spot silver rose 0.9% to $22.4363 per ounce, while
platinum fell 0.5% to $993.00.
Palladium eased 0.3% to $1,870.89.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad in
Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)