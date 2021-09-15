Gold steadies near $1,800 as U.S. inflation data fuels uncertainty

* Platinum hits an over nine-month low of $926.26/oz
* Towards the end of this year gold seen at $1,700 - analyst
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gold held above the key psychological
level of $1,800 on Wednesday, after a tamer-than-expected rise
in U.S. inflation led to uncertainty on when the U.S. central
bank would begin tapering its asset purchases.
Spot gold was steady at $1,802.92 per ounce as of
0318 GMT, after hitting a one-week peak of $1,808.50 on Tuesday.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,804.30.
"With the CPI data coming in a bit lower than expected, for
some that does push a possible (taper) announcement a little bit
further down the road and that should be fairly supportive for
gold prices," said ING analyst Warren Patterson.
Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up just 0.1% last month,
compared with an expected increase of 0.3%. That was the
smallest gain in six months suggesting that inflation had
probably peaked, though it could remain high for a while amid
persistent supply constraints.
The data has thrown a shade of uncertainty over the Federal
Reserve's taper timeline as it is due to hold a two-day monetary
policy meeting next week.
A growing number of policymakers have suggested the Fed
could start scaling back asset purchases this year.
"Towards the end of this year we see gold prices down at
$1,700... Once we get that taper announcement, all attention
turns to when the Fed is going to start hiking rates," Warren
added.
Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding
gold, which pays no interest.
The CPI data weighed on the dollar index, while the
benchmark U.S. 10-year yield hit its lowest reading
since Aug. 24 on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.3% to $23.76 per ounce.
Platinum hit an over nine-month low of $926.26 and
was last down 0.4% at $935.52.
Palladium dipped 0.3% to $1,971.91. Prices touched
their lowest level since July 2020 at $1,935 in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)