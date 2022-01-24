Gold steadies with focus on Ukraine, Fed rate hike moves

(Changes throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
* Markets eye Fed's two-day policy meet starting Tuesday
* Gold could trade between $1,800-$1,860, analyst says
* Dollar hits 2-week high
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday as
tensions over Ukraine buoyed its safe-haven allure, while
investors held off on big moves ahead of a Federal Reserve
meeting this week that could provide clues on the U.S. central
bank's interest rate trajectory.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,832.60 per ounce
by 10:10 a.m. EST (1510 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.1%
to $1,833.10.
At its two-day meeting starting on Tuesday, the Fed is
expected to announce that it will tighten monetary policy at a
much faster pace than thought previously to tame persistently
high inflation.
"The Ukraine story is positive for gold and the Fed policy
will eventually evolve into a little bit more conservative
tapering since the Fed still believes a lot of this is going to
be transitory," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage
OANDA.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and
geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
NATO said it was putting forces on standby in eastern Europe
in response to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's borders,
adding to signals the West is bracing for an aggressive Russian
move against the Eastern European country. Moscow has denied any
plan to invade.
These concerns hit risk appetite, buoying safe havens.
Eventually, gold will become a key holding for a lot of
investors as they look for protection as growth concerns become
more elevated and as the outlook becomes more uncertain going
forward, Moya noted, adding "gold could trade between
$1,800-$1,860, or even a little higher in the next couple of
weeks."
Gold was also fairly resilient against a rising dollar, a
rival safe haven, which makes bullion more expensive for
overseas buyers..
Spot silver dropped 2.7% to $23.58 an ounce, platinum
slipped 2.3% to $1,005.09 and palladium eased 0.2%
to $2,104.02.
