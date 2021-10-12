Gold steady as dollar eases, U.S. inflation data in focus

* U.S. consumer price inflation data due at 1230 GMT
* Dollar eases off an over one-year high
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday,
helped by a slight pullback in dollar, while investors awaited
U.S. inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve's path on
normalizing policy.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,760.26 per ounce
by 0305 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to
$1,760.60.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
rivals, was down 0.2%, easing off from an over one-year high hit
on Tuesday.
"We're going to get U.S CPI data as well as those critical
minutes from the September FOMC meeting so I think there is
capacity there for gold to get a directional catalyst after this
period of consolidation," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya
Spivak said.
"If CPI registers hotter, then we are probably looking at
expectations that the Fed could need to move faster in raising
rates."
The U.S. consumer price inflation data is due at 1230 GMT,
while the minutes from Fed's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting will be
released at 1800 GMT.
Three Fed policymakers said on Tuesday the economy has
healed enough for the central bank to begin to withdraw its
crisis-era support, cementing expectations the Fed will start
tapering as soon as next month.
As inflationary pressures mount worldwide, money markets are
charging ahead with pricing aggressive interest rate rises, in
most cases betting that policy will be tightened far sooner and
at a much faster pace than rate-setters are signalling.
Reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend
to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher
opportunity cost for holding gold that pays no interest.
Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to
$22.57 per ounce, while platinum and palladium
were down 0.2% at $1,005.00 and $2,041.24, respectively.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)