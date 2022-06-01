Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Gold steady as lower bond yields offset dollar strength

06/01/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
A woman looks at gold jewelleries as she stands outside a jewellery shop in Istanbul

    * Dollar steady after hitting over one-week high 
    * Yet to see gold reaction to end of Shanghai lockdowns-
dealer

 
    By Bharat Gautam
    June 2 (Reuters) - Gold held its ground on Thursday, with
greeenback-priced bullion caught between support from slightly
lower U.S. Treasury yields and pressure from a firm dollar.
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,844.57 per ounce, as of
0305 GMT. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% to $1,846.80.
    Gold has been in a narrow range between $1,828 and $1,864,
for about a week, hovering around $1,850 overall, and prices are
consolidating now, GoldSilver Central MD Brian Lan said, adding
that (trading in) this range could continue with some investors
sitting on the sidelines due to an absence of major news.
    Investors are yet to see how gold reacts to lifting of
lockdowns in Shanghai; while there could be pent-up demand on
the physical side, institutions holding large amounts of gold
may liquidate to raise funds, Lan said.                      
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dipped, buoying the
appeal of zero-yield gold.      
    However, the dollar steadied after hitting a more than
one-week peak on Wednesday, making bullion less attractive for
overseas buyers.       
    "A hawkish Fed (U.S. Federal Reserve), higher real rates,
and what still remain anchored medium-term inflation
expectations have weighed on gold price momentum amid a
relatively robust dollar backdrop," Citi Research said in a
note.              
    Bullion is considered a safe haven during times of political
and economic uncertainty. However, higher short-term U.S.
interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold. 
    "It also seems likely some geopolitical risk premium has
eroded as the market absorbed the Russia/Ukraine conflict. On
the other hand, elevated asset market volatility, a potential
return of the central bank gold bid, and 'stagflation' tail
hedges have likely buttressed $1,800 support," the note said.
    Spot silver        dipped 0.1% to $21.77 per ounce, and
platinum        fell 0.7% to $989.50, while palladium       
rose 0.2% to $2,001.15.

 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS