Gold steady as weaker U.S. yields counter firmer dollar

* Japan's Nov retail sales rise faster than expected
* Palladium touches one-month high
* Asian stock markets generally weaker
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Monday above the key
level of $1,800 per ounce, as slightly weaker U.S. Treasury
yields countered an uptick in the dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,809.95 per ounce by 0323
GMT, staying mostly ahead of $1,800 since closing above that
level for the first time in a month last week.
U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,811.40.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields edged down from their highest
in more than a week touched in the previous session, reducing
the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.
The dollar index inched up from its weakest level in
nearly a week, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for
holders of non-U.S. currencies.
"Gold faces resistance just above $1,815 and if the recent
past is any indication, gold will continue to struggle to hold
onto gains at these levels unless the U.S. dollar moves sharply
lower this week," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst
at OANDA.
"Liquidity is very thin this week, so the smallest of flows
will cause intraday noise."
Asian stock markets were generally weaker with U.S. crude in
holiday-thinned trading, as uncertainty over the economic impact
of the Omicron variant weighed on investor sentiment.
Japan's retail sales rose faster than expected in November
as fewer COVID-19 cases encouraged shoppers to ramp up spending
on goods and services.
Spot silver dropped 0.8% to $22.76 an ounce, and
platinum fell 0.9% to $965.45.
Palladium was up 0.6% at $1,960.38 an ounce, after
hitting its highest since Nov. 23 at $1,962.50 earlier in the
session.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Seher Dareen in
Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang and Vinay Dwivedi)