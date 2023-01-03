Gold stocks push TSX to two-week highs

(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
Factory activity posts longest slowdown in 7 years
Shopify climbs on new subscription product
Jan 03 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index
climbed higher on the first trading day of 2023, touching a more
than two-week high as an uptick in gold prices supported gains.
At 1005 a.m. ET (1505 GMT) on Tuesday, the Toronto Stock
Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 151.84
points, or 0.78%, at 19,536.76.
"Seasonality is in play with the January effect, in which
prices trade meaningfully higher to start the year as investors
bolster their stock holdings and tax loss selling ends," said
Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.
Gold miners soared 4.1%, as spot gold prices
touched more than a six-month high as investors positioned for
the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes.
The broader materials sector were also among the
top gainers with a 4% jump.
The main stock index was bogged down by geopolitical
tensions, a hawkish Bank of Canada and fears of a recession,
ending the previous year lower by 8.4%. Entering into 2023, the
IMF warned of an impending global slowdown in economic activity.
Almost in confirmation, data showed that Canadian factory
activity remained in contraction for the fifth straight month
owing to weakening demand and an uncertain economic outlook.
"It is increasingly likely that the global economy is
entering a meaningful slowdown, considering the lagged and
variable effects of rising interest rates," Michael added.
Later in January, the central bank is expected to continue
on its demand denting path by raising rates by 25 basis points.
Among company news, Shaw Communications slid 1.6% after top
Canadian brokerages downgraded the telecom firm to "market
perform" from "outperform".
Shopify Inc added 1.8% as it launched a product
that would allow companies to customize tools and components
required to build their online store, ramping up its efforts to
attract big retailers. The information technology sector
rose 1.2%.
(C$1=$0.7315)
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)