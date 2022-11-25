Gold subdued on dollar advance; eyes modest weekly gain

*
Dollar heads for weekly drop
Silver, platinum bound for weekly gains
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday as the
U.S. dollar regained some ground, but expectations of less
aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve set
bullion up for a small weekly gain.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,753.06 per ounce by
1044 GMT, coming off a one-week high hit earlier in the session.
Bullion was up 0.2% this week so far.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,753.80.
The dollar firmed 0.1%, making greenback-priced gold
more expensive for overseas buyers. The currency was headed for
a weekly loss, however.
Minutes from the Fed's November meeting have potentially
given gold an extra kick higher, enabling it to really push on
from here if the data does allow for it, said Craig Erlam,
senior market analyst at OANDA.
Gold seems to have stabilized somewhere in this recent range
that it has established between $1,730 and $1,780, Erlam added.
A "substantial majority" of Fed policymakers agreed it would
"likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of rate hikes, the
readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting showed on Wednesday.
Most traders expect a 50 bps rate increase at the Fed's
December meeting.
However, Kinesis Money analyst Rupert Rowling said in a note
gold is now likely to continue trading sideways as investors
position themselves for the middle week of December, which will
first see the latest U.S. inflation figures followed by the
Fed's interest rate decision.
This year's high interest rates have kept a leash on
non-yielding gold's traditional status as a hedge against
inflation and other uncertainties.
Silver dropped 0.7% to $21.35, but was up about 2.1%
for the week. Spot platinum eased 0.1% to $986.88 per
ounce. Palladium shed 0.3% to $1,875.13, and was set for
a weekly loss.
