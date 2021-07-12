Gold subdued on firmer dollar, U.S. inflation data in focus

* Dollar up 0.1% versus its rivals
* U.S. CPI data due on Tuesday
* COVID Delta upsurge keeps stock gains in check
July 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices were a tad weaker on Monday
as an uptick in the dollar made bullion more expensive for
holders of other currencies, while investors await U.S.
inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's
testimony this week.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,802.90 per ounce by
0906 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,801.90 per
ounce.
The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals.
"Gold is struggling with gaining any significant momentum
and it's trapped in a range around the key $1,800 level,"
independent analyst Ross Norman said.
Norman said the gold market lost momentum after the U.S.
Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish stance, raising prospects
for interest rates to be raised as early as 2023, and tapering
of its monetary stimulus.
Gold prices lost 7% in June following a surprise hawkish
tilt from the U.S. central bank. Even though gold is seen as a
hedge against inflation, a Fed rate hike would increase the
opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Investors will focus on a U.S. consumer price index report
on Tuesday, and Powell's testimony on Wednesday and Thursday for
cues on the timeline for policy tightening.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. consumer price for
June to have risen 0.4% from May and 4.0% from a year earlier
after two straight months of sharp gains in prices.
Offering some respite to gold, an upsurge in new infections
caused by the Delta coronavirus variant capped gains in equity
markets.
The near-term trend for gold seems to be biased towards the
upside, with the immediate resistance at $1,815 per ounce and
support at around $1,790, said Margaret Yang, a strategist at
DailyFX.
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.4% to $25.97 per ounce,
palladium eased 0.3% to $2,801.07 per ounce and platinum
dropped 0.9% to $1,094.09.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by SImon
Cameron-Moore)