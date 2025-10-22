What is a risky asset? Finance textbooks explain, broadly speaking, that it is an investment whose value can vary significantly, either upwards or downwards. The riskier an asset is, the higher the potential for gains and losses. In general, risky assets include speculative debt, derivatives, leveraged ETFs and cryptocurrencies. But also shares, even if large and small caps are not on the same rung of the risk ladder. On the other hand, gold is not supposed to be a risky asset. It is even said to be a safe asset, since it is based on the physical possession of a commodity whose intrinsic value depends on undisputed characteristics of quality and rarity.
That's in a normal situation. In 2025, the price of gold jumped 67% between 1 January and 20 October. I think you'd have to be living on the moon to have missed this news. That's more than Bitcoin (16%), the Nasdaq 100 (19.6%) or Nvidia (35%). We're not talking about Oklo, the company that is developing a fission reactor and is worth $25 billion without any revenue, whose share price is up 557% this year. But we are talking about a strong performance, which has pushed gold into the category of risky assets due to excessive speculation. Yesterday, the price per ounce plunged 6% after reaching a record high on Monday. Investors are no longer sure whether to continue accumulating, freeze their positions or take their profits. Investment banks that predicted in January that an ounce would be worth $3,000 by the end of 2025 have recently raised the bar to $5,000 or $6,000. This is (very) rough guesswork. I won't go back over the reasons for this craze, which is widely documented, but I note that, as is often the case, a legitimate trend is turning into super-speculation under the influence of explosive storytelling. In the meantime, and despite yesterday's slump, this secure but risky asset is still up 57% since 1 January.
The excesses that characterise ultra-connected financial markets are also visible in reactions to corporate quarterly results. This trend emerged a few years ago and has continued to grow. Yesterday, shareholders in Edenred (+19.6%), General Motors (+15%) and Halliburton (+11.6%) had reason to rejoice, unlike those in OVH (-20%), for example. The pace of earnings releases is picking up today with several big names, including SAP SE, Kering, Hermès, Barclays and Heineken, followed by Tesla, AT&T, GE Vernova and Thermo Fisher in the United States. Last night after the close of Wall Street, Texas Instruments (-9%) and Netflix (-6%) were cut after figures deemed unconvincing. Conversely, surgical robotics giant Intuitive Surgical soared (+17%). These large variations are useful for storytelling because they add drama to everything, even if the fundamental justifications are sometimes difficult to reconstruct.
At this stage, and as there are more ‘wows’ than ‘meh's’, the equity markets have no desire to halt their upward momentum. Amidst the flood of results, we will keep an eye on geopolitics. The EU and Ukraine are reportedly putting together a 12-point plan to end the war against Russia. Donald Trump, meanwhile, has made yet another U-turn. After appearing to move closer to Russia's position a few days ago, he has once again turned his back on Moscow, arguing that the Kremlin's territorial claims are preventing any path to peace. The American President believes that the summit on Ukraine with Putin in Hungary would be a 'waste of time'. He is employing the same tactic with China. Stick ten days ago, carrot since then, and stick again since yesterday. Donald Trump still believes that an agreement is possible, but suggests that his meeting with Xi Jinping in Korea at the end of the month may not take place. He also stated that, in the absence of progress, tariffs imposed on China will rise to around 155% on 1 November. Investors have learned to live with the ebb and flow of announcements from the White House. They will only react sharply in the event of a compromise or a breakdown… until the next round of talks.
In Asia-Pacific this morning, the outlook is mixed. Japan's Topix is up, but the Nikkei 225 is flat. Markets are bullish in South Korea (+1%) but bearish in Australia (-0.7%), Hong Kong (-1%) and mainland China (-0.4%). European leading indicators are modestly bearish, but Wall Street futures are up slightly, a sign that financiers remain confident in the pulling power of quarterly results.
On today's agenda: Japan's adjusted trade balance; the consumer price index and the harmonized consumer price index in the United Kingdom; in the United States, the DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: US$1.33
- Gold: US$4,136.77
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$62.33
- United States 10 years: 3.97%
- BITCOIN: US$108,160
In corporate news:
- Liberty Global is reducing its ownership in ITV by proposing a secondary placing of 191 million ordinary shares.
- Natwest Group has announced a new appointment to its board of directors.
- ASA International Group achieved strong Q3 2025 results, adding over 100,000 new clients and expanding its loan portfolio by 3% from the previous quarter.
- Trellus Health has managed to decrease its cash burn while engaging in discussions for ongoing equity fundraising.
- Adidas reported strong Q3 financial results, increasing full-year profit guidance for 2025 due to robust revenue growth.
- DNB's Q3 2025 financial results slightly exceeded expectations, featuring stable revenue and a share buyback program.
- Novartis's Cosentyx met primary and secondary endpoints in Phase III trials, alongside acquiring Tourmaline Bio.
- UniCredit reported strong Q3 2025 earnings with higher-than-expected net profits and confirmed its full-year profit guidance.
- Handelsbanken's Q3 results exceeded expectations with a robust CET1 capital ratio of 18.2%.
- Randstad reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, slightly increasing its Q4 2025 outlook.
- TeamViewer's Q3 results show an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 87.7 million, leading to a lowered revenue guidance for 2025.
- Neobo Fastigheter reported robust growth in Q3 2025, announcing a share buyback program worth up to 50 million SEK.
- Playtech is accused of hiring Black Cube to investigate and discredit its competitor, Evolution AB.
- Warner Bros. Discovery is contemplating a sale amid interest from Netflix and Comcast.
- Netflix faces reduced operating margins due to a $619 million tax expense in Brazil, despite revenue growth.
- Capital One Financial reported strong profit growth in Q3 2025, driven by robust interest income from credit card debt.
- Intuitive Surgical reported strong Q3 earnings, surpassing expectations due to high demand for its surgical robots.
- Mattel's Q3 earnings revealed missed sales estimates due to a decline in North American sales.
- Public Policy Holding Company has filed for an IPO in the United States.
Analyst Recommendations:
- W.a.g Payment Solutions Plc: Wood & Company Financial Services maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 120 to GBX 123.
- Astrazeneca Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 142 to GBP 145.
- Bytes Technology Group Plc: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 490 to GBX 350.
- Bunzl Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 31 to GBP 27.50.
- Whitbread Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 3500 to GBX 3523.
- Coca-Cola Hellenic: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 46 to GBP 45.
- Greatland Gold: Argonaut Securities Pty Limited maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 5.40 to GBP 5.80.
- Cvs Group Plc: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 1250 to GBX 1420.
- Breedon Group Plc: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 4.10 to GBP 3.60.