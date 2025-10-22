Investors threw a bucket of cold water on gold's overheating yesterday, but did not turn their backs on their bullish aspirations for equities. The pace of quarterly earnings releases is picking up speed, reaching the cruising speed that will be the norm for the next two weeks. This morning, we start with a simple question.

What is a risky asset? Finance textbooks explain, broadly speaking, that it is an investment whose value can vary significantly, either upwards or downwards. The riskier an asset is, the higher the potential for gains and losses. In general, risky assets include speculative debt, derivatives, leveraged ETFs and cryptocurrencies. But also shares, even if large and small caps are not on the same rung of the risk ladder. On the other hand, gold is not supposed to be a risky asset. It is even said to be a safe asset, since it is based on the physical possession of a commodity whose intrinsic value depends on undisputed characteristics of quality and rarity.

That's in a normal situation. In 2025, the price of gold jumped 67% between 1 January and 20 October. I think you'd have to be living on the moon to have missed this news. That's more than Bitcoin (16%), the Nasdaq 100 (19.6%) or Nvidia (35%). We're not talking about Oklo, the company that is developing a fission reactor and is worth $25 billion without any revenue, whose share price is up 557% this year. But we are talking about a strong performance, which has pushed gold into the category of risky assets due to excessive speculation. Yesterday, the price per ounce plunged 6% after reaching a record high on Monday. Investors are no longer sure whether to continue accumulating, freeze their positions or take their profits. Investment banks that predicted in January that an ounce would be worth $3,000 by the end of 2025 have recently raised the bar to $5,000 or $6,000. This is (very) rough guesswork. I won't go back over the reasons for this craze, which is widely documented, but I note that, as is often the case, a legitimate trend is turning into super-speculation under the influence of explosive storytelling. In the meantime, and despite yesterday's slump, this secure but risky asset is still up 57% since 1 January.

The excesses that characterise ultra-connected financial markets are also visible in reactions to corporate quarterly results. This trend emerged a few years ago and has continued to grow. Yesterday, shareholders in Edenred (+19.6%), General Motors (+15%) and Halliburton (+11.6%) had reason to rejoice, unlike those in OVH (-20%), for example. The pace of earnings releases is picking up today with several big names, including SAP SE, Kering, Hermès, Barclays and Heineken, followed by Tesla, AT&T, GE Vernova and Thermo Fisher in the United States. Last night after the close of Wall Street, Texas Instruments (-9%) and Netflix (-6%) were cut after figures deemed unconvincing. Conversely, surgical robotics giant Intuitive Surgical soared (+17%). These large variations are useful for storytelling because they add drama to everything, even if the fundamental justifications are sometimes difficult to reconstruct.

At this stage, and as there are more ‘wows’ than ‘meh's’, the equity markets have no desire to halt their upward momentum. Amidst the flood of results, we will keep an eye on geopolitics. The EU and Ukraine are reportedly putting together a 12-point plan to end the war against Russia. Donald Trump, meanwhile, has made yet another U-turn. After appearing to move closer to Russia's position a few days ago, he has once again turned his back on Moscow, arguing that the Kremlin's territorial claims are preventing any path to peace. The American President believes that the summit on Ukraine with Putin in Hungary would be a 'waste of time'. He is employing the same tactic with China. Stick ten days ago, carrot since then, and stick again since yesterday. Donald Trump still believes that an agreement is possible, but suggests that his meeting with Xi Jinping in Korea at the end of the month may not take place. He also stated that, in the absence of progress, tariffs imposed on China will rise to around 155% on 1 November. Investors have learned to live with the ebb and flow of announcements from the White House. They will only react sharply in the event of a compromise or a breakdown… until the next round of talks.

In Asia-Pacific this morning, the outlook is mixed. Japan's Topix is up, but the Nikkei 225 is flat. Markets are bullish in South Korea (+1%) but bearish in Australia (-0.7%), Hong Kong (-1%) and mainland China (-0.4%). European leading indicators are modestly bearish, but Wall Street futures are up slightly, a sign that financiers remain confident in the pulling power of quarterly results.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Japan's adjusted trade balance; the consumer price index and the harmonized consumer price index in the United Kingdom; in the United States, the DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.33

: US$1.33 Gold : US$4,136.77

: US$4,136.77 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$62.33

: US$62.33 United States 10 years : 3.97%

: 3.97% BITCOIN: US$108,160

