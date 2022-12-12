Advanced search
Gold ticks lower ahead of U.S. inflation data, Fed outcome

12/12/2022 | 10:49am EST
*

U.S. CPI data due on Dec. 13

*

U.S. inflation will be much lower by end of 2023 - Yellen

*

Platinum, palladium down more than 2% each

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting the U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision later this week.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,787.69 per ounce, as of 10:19 a.m. ET (1519 GMT). U.S. gold futures slipped 0.7% to $1,799.

"The markets are pulling back ahead of the Fed and the next couple of days is going to be pretty volatile," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its final meeting of 2022 scheduled on Dec. 13-14.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also set to announce interest rate decisions this week.

Lower rates tend to boost gold's appeal as it decreases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

Data on Friday showed U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November, reinforcing the view that the Fed may have to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Focus now shifts to the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report for November is due on Tuesday.

"Ahead of the key data print, the current strength of the market would be tested on a break below $1,765, a level where support was found on several occasions last week," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday forecast a substantial reduction in U.S. inflation in 2023.

Elsewhere, spot silver dipped 1.1% to $23.21 per ounce.

"The overall scenario remains supportive (for silver), while investors are betting on solid demand in the next few years," Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.

Platinum dropped 2.7% to $994.92 per ounce and palladium slipped 2.2% to $1,907.86 per ounce. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.57% 0.67419 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.22552 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.73143 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.05228 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
GOLD -0.58% 1784.22 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.012104 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.63771 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
PALLADIUM -2.96% 1889 Delayed Quote.2.26%
SILVER -0.69% 23.191 Delayed Quote.0.71%
HOT NEWS