Gold ticks up as Treasury yields dip from highs

* U.S. initial jobless claims dip for week ended Dec. 25
* Gold on track for worst year since 2015, down about 5%
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up in thin trade on
Thursday, giving up earlier losses as the U.S. treasury yields
eased from one-month highs, offsetting pressure from a firm
dollar.
Spot gold was last up 0.2% to $1,807.06 per ounce by
10:42 a.m. EDT (1541 GMT), while U.S. gold futures rose
0.1% to $1,807.90.
"We're in an extremely low volume holiday-type trading. I
think gold is comfortable right around either side of $1,800,"
said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line
Futures in Chicago.
Gold prices could find more of a direction with volumes
expected to pick up into next week, Streible added.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dipped from one-month
highs with no major catalysts to drive market direction and many
traders out before the New Year's holiday, which reduced the
opportunity cost of holding bullion which pays no interest.
Gold prices are down about 5% so far this year, on track for
its biggest fall since 2015 as economies recovered from the
impact of the pandemic, reducing demand for safe-haven bullion.
Prices hit a one-month high on Tuesday but slipped to a
one-week low in the next session.
The back and forth seen over the last two days is less to do
with any fundamental catalyst and is more an example of the
market being very thin, meaning volatility is amplified, DailyFX
currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.
Limiting bullion's gains, U.S. stocks rebounded on renewed
risk appetite as a drop in weekly jobless claims allayed fears
over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19
infections in the United States.
Spot silver gained 0.9% to $23.01 an ounce, platinum
was up 0.1% to $968.76, and palladium climbed 1.4%
to $2,009.88.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alison Williams)