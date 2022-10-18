Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold ticks up as dollar hits 1-1/2-week low

10/18/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Marked ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed in a cart at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, although bets of another big interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the non-yielding metal's appeal and capped its gains.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,653.90 per ounce by 0844 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,658.60.

"Any gain (in gold) is temporary, until the market anticipates the Fed to slow down its tightening pace," said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS.

While a weaker dollar helped gold on Tuesday, bullion prices are expected to hit $1,600 by the end of the year with elevated U.S. inflation and the Fed still pursuing an aggressive monetary policy tightening, Staunovo said.

The dollar index fell to a 1-1/2-week low as the pound jumped following the UK's dramatic U-turn on the tax-slashing mini budget that had rattled global markets.

Gold prices have fallen nearly 10% so far this year, as consecutive U.S. rate hikes boosted bond yields and the dollar, while increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which is otherwise seen as an inflation hedge.

Further, another 75-basis-point Fed rate hike is expected next month after red-hot inflation data for September.

"Investment and retail demand has been muted and there is no major trigger that can take prices above $1,700 in the near term... There are still concerns related to the interest rate hikes," said Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Mumbai-based Reliance Securities. [GOL/ETF] [GOL/AS]

Meanwhile, UK's blue-chip and mid-cap indexes hit their highest levels in more than a week, lifted by a historic reversal of the government's unfunded tax cut plans and earnings optimism that boosted Wall Street indexes overnight.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $18.73 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $916.38, and palladium gained 0.9% to $2,017.84.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.23% 0.55591 Delayed Quote.3.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.06% 0.62917 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.22% 1.79766 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.01% 1.55642 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.28% 168.546 Delayed Quote.7.28%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.54% 1.99507 Delayed Quote.1.91%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.51% 1.12382 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.13125 Delayed Quote.-16.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.01% 0.64231 Delayed Quote.9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.72679 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.08% 13450.61 Real-time Quote.11.08%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.38% 0.87042 Delayed Quote.3.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 0.98476 Delayed Quote.-13.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.36% 0.010757 Delayed Quote.9.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.012146 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.25% 0.5668 Delayed Quote.-18.44%
PALLADIUM 0.02% 2005 Delayed Quote.5.44%
PLATINUM 0.08% 917.404 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.47% 964.1364 Real-time Quote.-9.83%
S&P GSCI PLATINUM INDEX -0.63% 242.6102 Real-time Quote.-7.38%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.30% 0.883533 Delayed Quote.20.33%
Latest news "Economy"
05:43aOne child a minute being admitted for malnutrition treatment in Somalia: UNICEF
RE
05:42aNissan, Renault relationship should be 'more equal' Renault CEO tells Nikkei
RE
05:41aIndia cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body
RE
05:39aKremlin: Nord Stream probe is set up to falsely blame Russia
RE
05:38aBNP Paribas gets regulatory nod to set up China asset management joint venture
RE
05:38aGerman investor morale sees surprise rise in October - ZEW
RE
05:37aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains -2-
DJ
05:37aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains Upbeat as More Earnings Eyed
DJ
05:34aSterling dips as expectations for big UK rate hikes fade
RE
05:33aGold ticks up as dollar hits 1-1/2-week low
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat
2BoE set to delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT
3Marketmind: Good Will Hunting
4Trending : BYD Posts Strong 3Q Guidance; Shares Rise
5Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

HOT NEWS