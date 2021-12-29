Gold ticks up on lower U.S. Treasury yields

* U.S. growth could have softer 2021 end than expected -
analyst
* Asian stocks slip after mixed Wall Street session
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as
U.S. Treasury yields slipped, boosting the bullion's appeal in
thin range-bound trading above the key level of $1,800 per
ounce.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,806.45 per ounce by 0444
GMT, hovering near the intraday low of the previous session when
bullion scaled a one-month high on signs of rising inflation
before reversing course due to a firmer dollar.
U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,807.00.
"Gold's attempts to stage a meaningful recovery remain
unconvincing, with traders cutting long positions at the very
first sign of trouble intraday," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
"With the U.S. Dollar looking more vulnerable to positive
virus sentiment at the moment, gold could potentially move
higher throughout this week, but I still doubt it could sustain
those gains."
Dollar-priced bullion tends to be sensitive to moves in the
safe-haven currency, with a weaker dollar making gold more
appealing to overseas buyers and vice versa.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged lower, reducing
the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.
Asian stocks slipped, following a mixed Wall Street session
as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the
new year and continued to grapple with increasing global numbers
of Omicron coronavirus cases.
"A lot of economists are downgrading growth expectations in
the U.S., and arguably we could have a softer end to the year
than a lot of people had expected. So I think this is supporting
gold," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset
Management.
Analysts have said gold trading is likely to remain thin and
range-bound this week.
Spot silver was up 0.2% at $23.03 an ounce, platinum
was 1.3% lower at $963.54, and palladium dropped
1.4% to $1,960.81.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Seher Dareen in
Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)