Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold ticks up on lower U.S. Treasury yields

12/29/2021 | 12:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* U.S. growth could have softer 2021 end than expected - analyst

* Asian stocks slip after mixed Wall Street session

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields slipped, boosting the bullion's appeal in thin range-bound trading above the key level of $1,800 per ounce.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,806.45 per ounce by 0444 GMT, hovering near the intraday low of the previous session when bullion scaled a one-month high on signs of rising inflation before reversing course due to a firmer dollar.

U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,807.00.

"Gold's attempts to stage a meaningful recovery remain unconvincing, with traders cutting long positions at the very first sign of trouble intraday," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

"With the U.S. Dollar looking more vulnerable to positive virus sentiment at the moment, gold could potentially move higher throughout this week, but I still doubt it could sustain those gains."

Dollar-priced bullion tends to be sensitive to moves in the safe-haven currency, with a weaker dollar making gold more appealing to overseas buyers and vice versa.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged lower, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

Asian stocks slipped, following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and continued to grapple with increasing global numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases.

"A lot of economists are downgrading growth expectations in the U.S., and arguably we could have a softer end to the year than a lot of people had expected. So I think this is supporting gold," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Analysts have said gold trading is likely to remain thin and range-bound this week.

Spot silver was up 0.2% at $23.03 an ounce, platinum was 1.3% lower at $963.54, and palladium dropped 1.4% to $1,960.81. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.04% 1806.85 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
PALLADIUM -1.88% 1952 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
S&P 500 -0.10% 4786.35 Delayed Quote.27.56%
SILVER 0.49% 23.08 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aTory Burch's Muratore on tech and the power of change
RE
01:05a'JUST WANT TO GO HOME' : China's Xian in COVID lockdown for 7th day
RE
01:04aHong Kong police raid pro-democracy Stand News outlet, arrest six
RE
12:56aSri Lanka boosts FX reserves with lift from Chinese swap
RE
12:54aMagnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities
RE
12:51aAsia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021
RE
12:51aIsraeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president
RE
12:40aChina outlines vision for four mega data center clusters
RE
12:36aPharma stocks help Indian shares stay afloat
RE
12:26aEarthquake of magnitude 5.9 near Crete felt in some Egyptian cities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021
2S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
3China outlines vision for four mega data center clusters
4Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns
5Tesla's Musk completes options-related sales plan-filing

HOT NEWS