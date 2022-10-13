Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold treads water as traders await direction from U.S. CPI data

10/13/2022 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

U.S. Consumer Price Index due at 1230 GMT

*

Gold's upside potential capped by strong dollar - analyst

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Thursday, as investors withheld large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day that is expected to offer further clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

Spot gold was steady at $1,674.30 per ounce, as of 0900 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,680.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due at 1230 GMT is forecast to come in at a hot 8.1% year-on-year in September.

"If CPI numbers are higher-than-expected, then the Fed will be very unlikely to deviate from its current stance of continuing with the rate hikes and reducing the balance sheet," said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

"This will continue to offer support to the dollar and be detrimental for gold...Right now, the upside potential in gold is being capped by the strong dollar and is dictating the unfolding of the events in what concerns gold prices."

Traditionally considered an inflation hedge, interest rate hikes to combat soaring prices have reduced bullion's appeal since it yields no interest.

Fed policymakers agreed they needed to move to a more restrictive policy stance, and then maintain that for some time to lower inflation, the minutes of their Sept. 20-21 meeting showed on Wednesday.

Gold prices have fallen nearly $400 since rising above the key $2,000 mark in March, as the safe-haven failed to shine despite geopolitical uncertainty and a recent rout in equities, as most investors sought refuge in the dollar instead.

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $19.09 per ounce.

"We expect silver prices to fall to $17-$18/oz over the next six months before rising to $22, as the Fed returns to rate cuts and quantitative easing and as China eventually strengthens," Citi said in a note.

Platinum was up 0.6% at $884.38 per ounce and palladium was flat $2,136.63. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.30% 0.6293 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.11281 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.7242 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 0.972 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
GOLD 0.15% 1676.67 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.012138 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.38% 0.56304 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
SILVER 0.58% 19.145 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
Latest news "Economy"
05:29aUK Economy Seen in Recession in Fourth Quarter, Says Fitch
DJ
05:26aRussia's Transneft says it is not cutting oil flows to Poland and Germany
RE
05:26aJapan coalition party seeks $13.6 bln for child care in stimulus draft
RE
05:25aGold treads water as traders await direction from U.S. CPI data
RE
05:25aIndonesia's GoTo-TBS JV targets electric scooter production in 2024
RE
05:25aGeneral headscarf ban at work is OK, Europe's top court says
RE
05:22aEuropean power use falls, but winter targets still a stretch
RE
05:20aGSK to close its Kenya production plant with loss of jobs - report
RE
05:20aDeadly bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus countryside -Sham FM
RE
05:20aRussia's foreign ministry: russia does not recognise 'pseudo-res…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations
2Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..
3Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
4French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
5ENI : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS