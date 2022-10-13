Gold treads water as traders await direction from U.S. CPI data

*
U.S. Consumer Price Index due at 1230 GMT
*
Gold's upside potential capped by strong dollar - analyst
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on
Thursday, as investors withheld large bets ahead of U.S.
inflation data later in the day that is expected to offer
further clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.
Spot gold was steady at $1,674.30 per ounce, as of
0900 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,680.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due at 1230 GMT is
forecast to come in at a hot 8.1% year-on-year in September.
"If CPI numbers are higher-than-expected, then the Fed will
be very unlikely to deviate from its current stance of
continuing with the rate hikes and reducing the balance sheet,"
said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.
"This will continue to offer support to the dollar and be
detrimental for gold...Right now, the upside potential in gold
is being capped by the strong dollar and is dictating the
unfolding of the events in what concerns gold prices."
Traditionally considered an inflation hedge, interest rate
hikes to combat soaring prices have reduced bullion's appeal
since it yields no interest.
Fed policymakers agreed they needed to move to a more
restrictive policy stance, and then maintain that for some time
to lower inflation, the minutes of their Sept. 20-21 meeting
showed on Wednesday.
Gold prices have fallen nearly $400 since rising above the
key $2,000 mark in March, as the safe-haven failed to shine
despite geopolitical uncertainty and a recent rout in equities,
as most investors sought refuge in the dollar instead.
Spot silver gained 0.2% to $19.09 per ounce.
"We expect silver prices to fall to $17-$18/oz over the next
six months before rising to $22, as the Fed returns to rate cuts
and quantitative easing and as China eventually strengthens,"
Citi said in a note.
Platinum was up 0.6% at $884.38 per ounce and
palladium was flat $2,136.63.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha
Arora)