Gold tumbles as robust jobs data bolsters bets of early Fed tapering

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold skidded as much as 4.4% to a more
than four-month low on Monday as robust U.S. jobs data stoked
fears that the Federal Reserve would raises rates quicker than
expected, increasing the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 2.3% to $1,722.06 per ounce by 0048
GMT. Earlier in the session, prices touched $1,684.37, their
lowest since March 31.
* U.S. gold futures slipped 2.1% to $1,726.40.
* Gold prices broke below their bull-market defining
trendline for the first time since 2019, fuelling significant
stop-outs and melting gold's prices, TD Securities said in a
note.
* U.S. employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in
July and continued to raise wages, giving the economy a powerful
boost as it started the second half of what many economists
believe will be the best year for growth in almost four decades.
* The data underscored remarks by Fed officials suggesting a
sooner than anticipated roll-back of pandemic-era stimulus on
the back of a solid labour market recovery.
* The data boosted the dollar and benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury yields, hurting gold's appeal as an
inflation hedge.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,025.28 tonnes on
Friday, from 1,027.61 tonnes on Thursday.
* India's physical gold market flipped into a small premium
last week for the first time in a month as prices eased although
activity was still subdued.
* Silver slumped as much as 7.5% hitting a more than
eight-month low of $22.50 per ounce earlier in the session. It
was last down 2.6% at $23.70.
* Platinum fell 1.5% to $965.50, having earlier hit a
low since November 2020 of $959.93.
* Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,633.35.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China PPI, CPI YY July
n/a China Exports/Imports July
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)