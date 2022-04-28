Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold up, but headed for worst month in seven on U.S. rate hike bets

04/28/2022 | 11:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An ingot of 99.99 percent pure gold is cast at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday as worrying U.S. economic data rekindled some interest in the safe-haven metal, but was likely to log its biggest monthly drop since September on bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,899.00 per ounce, as of 0247 GMT, but had lost about 2% so far this month. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6% at $1,902.10.

The disappointing U.S. GDP number could take some pressure off the Fed to tighten quite as aggressively as it has hinted, a rhetoric that has pressured gold in recent weeks, said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

"That has given gold a bit of a lifeline, and knocked the dollar back just a bit. I don't expect these moves to continue though," Spivak added.

Fed officials have aligned around plans to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes this year but remain split over what could be the make-or-break decision of where to stop to avoid dragging the economy into recession.

Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Gold prices were headed for their biggest monthly percentage drop since September 2021, as the dollar and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have strengthened this month.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency holders. The dollar steadied off a 20-year high it reached against rivals in the previous session. [USD/]

"The freight train, otherwise known as the U.S. dollar, will have to slow down at some point. And that could bode well for gold when it does," trading firm City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said in a note.

Spot silver gained 0.1% to $23.16 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.5% to $915.19, and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,243.74. All were set for monthly falls.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

By Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02aSMW : Ultralift goes international
PU
04/28Hong kong shares of alibaba up roughly 9%…
RE
04/28Hong kong shares of meituan and tencent up more than 7% each…
RE
04/28Australia's central bank enters political minefield as rate hike nears
RE
04/28PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Recognised as Honorary Benefactor of the Metallurg Foundation
PU
04/28Hong kong's hang seng index up more than 2%…
RE
04/28Gold up, but headed for worst month in seven on U.S. rate hike bets
RE
04/28Hong kong's hang seng tech index up more than 5%…
RE
04/28Investment banks rush to cut yuan forecasts following rapid losses
RE
04/28RBA to raise rates to 0.25% on Tuesday, to end year at 1.50%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple sees bigger supply problems after strong start to year
2Amazon declines to describe search-algorithm data - Australian regulato..
3Intel forecasts gloomy quarter on supply-chain woes, shares fall
4Matador Resources : 2022 Proxy Statement
5Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Change of Director's Interest &..

HOT NEWS