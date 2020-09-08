Log in
GoldFund.io Launches MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) Tokens on the GoldFund Exchange

09/08/2020 | 01:30am EDT
Launches Tokens on the GoldFund Exchange

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io announces the launch of MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) Tokens on the GoldFund Cryptocurrency Exchange.

The METM is a utility ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is the proprietary token of the www.metamorph.pro decentralised cryptocurrency exchange.

The METM token is also integrated into a messaging service known as Telegram, which currently has over 400 million users. METM tokens can be transferred easily between chat participants using the Telegram chat functions at no charge to the holders.

Along with METM, the MorphChat Telegram bot can be used to transfer and store a number of ERD20 tokens including the GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) token.

Telegram community members can freely add the MetaMorph bot to any Telegram messaging group or channel and instantly make cryptocurrency tokens available to the members of their group.

Tim Mckinnon CEO of GoldFund said, "Putting cryptocurrency transfer at no cost into the hands of the hundreds of millions of Telegram messaging users, truly demonstrates the enormous value of the METM token as a liquid cryptocurrency that anyone can hold".

For an overview of the MorphChat and METM token transfer on Telegram, please visit:
https://morph-chat.gitbook.io/workspace

To view the GFUN/METM trading pair on the GoldFund Exchange, please visit:
https://exchange.goldfund.io/trading/METM_GFUN



About GOLDFund.io:

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security. GoldFund.io also operates the GoldFund Cryptocurrency Exchange, where Gold can be exchanged for cryptocurrency assets.



Source:

GOLDFund.io



Contact:

W: www.goldfund.io
T: +61-2-8205-7340

© ABN Newswire 2020
