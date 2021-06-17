Golden Gate Global :'s Emerald EB-5 Project in Seattle Receives Form I-526 Exemplar Approval From USCIS

Golden Gate Global (“GGG”) is pleased to announce that its 11th EB-5 Fund, The Emerald, received exemplar I-526 petition approval from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on May 20, 2021.

“This exemplar approval provides further assurance to EB-5 investors that the Emerald project is a credible and sound EB-5 investment,” said Steven Kay, Founder and Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global. “Our 100% exemplar approval rate is a testament to the quality of projects we invest in and our due diligence for compliance with the EB-5 Program requirements.”

The Emerald is a 40-story modern luxury condominium high-rise offering 262 signature residential units, expansive amenity spaces, ground floor retail, and five-star hospitality located steps from Pike Place Market in Seattle, WA. With construction complete (and units selling rapidly), a certificate of occupancy was issued on December 31, 2020 by the City of Seattle.

USCIS Form I-526 exemplar approvals are a vital component to the EB-5 process. For project sponsors, an exemplar approval demonstrates an added layer of confidence in the success of the EB-5 financing invested in the project, and for EB-5 investors, the approved status by the USCIS provides a sense of security regarding their immigration goals. As such, Golden Gate Global diligently prepares all relevant documentation in a timely manner for USCIS to grant exemplar approval for each Golden Gate Global project relying on EB-5 financing.

Centered around creating permanent full-time jobs in qualifying high unemployment or rural areas, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Program) provides the opportunity for qualified foreign investors to earn a conditional green card and eventual permanent residency in the United States through a $900,000 investment.

About Golden Gate Global

Golden Gate Global is a leading EB-5 immigrant investment regional center based in San Francisco and approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to facilitate EB-5 immigrant investment into high-economic-impact projects in multiple regions in the United States. The company was founded upon its distinguished executive leadership, successful project partners with demonstrated track records, and noteworthy projects with exceptional economic opportunity and return. To learn more, please visit www.3gfund.com.

