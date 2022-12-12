Advanced search
Golden Globe nominees unveiled before show's return

12/12/2022 | 02:51pm EST
STORY: The nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes have been revealed as the awards show pushes forward for its make-or-break ceremony.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" leads the pack with eight nominations - including best comedy or musical.

Existential action comedy "Everything Everywhere all at Once" came second with six nominations, while James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" and Steven Spielberg's "The Fablemans" also received nods.

But there's the question of who will be there to collect the awards after last year's scandal and subsequent boycott.

A 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - organizers of the awards - revealed that it had no Black members.

Longtime broadcaster NBC dropped the telecast - and actors protested, with Tom Cruise even returning three statues.

The organization says it has made reforms and NBC agreed to air the show as part of a one year trial.

The ceremony takes place on January 10.


