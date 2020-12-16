Golden Key Group Awarded $110 Million Department of Commerce Federal Human Resources Contract

Golden Key Group (GKG), a leading provider of human resources consulting services and human capital management support to the federal government, announced today that it has been awarded the Personnel Action Request, Payroll, and Benefits (PP&B) Services contract by the Department of Commerce’s Enterprise Services Program.

“Our team is incredibly honored to have been chosen by the Department of Commerce’s Enterprise Services division to assist in its expansion of high-quality, managed services for federal human resources operations and support,” said Gretchen McCracken, CEO and managing partner of GKG. “With nearly two decades of successful past performance in this area, our team is committed to delivering the highest level of effective, efficient and responsive PP&B services so our customer can focus on and achieve its performance commitments and mission objectives.”

This single-award, six-year contract has a value of up to $110 million. GKG and its teaming partners of International Business Machines Corp., Lindholm & Associates, ManpowerGroup, Northrop Grumman Corp. and OBAN Corp. will provide enterprise-wide PP&B from GKG’s Shared Services Contact Center located at 8400 Corporate Drive, Suite 300, in Landover, Maryland.

The 20,728-square-foot center is currently in redevelopment, and office space designs, desk locations, and furniture selections are being driven by COVID-19 workplace guidance. The center, which will support up to 100 employees, is scheduled to open in March 2021.

“Together with our strategic, innovation partners, we are focused on improving the total customer experience, which serves as the foundation for our Shared Services vision and Landover Contact Center design,” said Janet Clement, EVP for strategy and execution at GKG. “We bring a unique approach to talent management and workforce optimization and look forward to bringing that expertise and perspective to help the Department of Commerce achieve even greater success across its teams.”

About Golden Key Group (GKG)

Golden Key Group (GKG), an ISO 9001:2015 certified, woman-owned business based in Northern Virginia, is transforming workforce management and optimization for federal customers across the government spectrum. For nearly two decades, GKG’s talented team has been leveraging best practices from experience in both the public and private sectors in partnership with industry-leading strategic business partners to develop and deliver sustainable people-driven, process-based, technology-enhanced solutions that exceed service-level expectations and user demands. For more information, please visit www.goldenkeygroup.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

