Golden LivingCenters Becomes Brickyard Healthcare in Major Rebrand

Golden LivingCenters, whose heritage dates back to 1963, today announced a major rebranding initiative to reflect the company’s evolution from a large family of skilled nursing facilities operating in many states to a regional family of healthcare providers rooted in the Midwest. The new name, Brickyard Healthcare, was chosen to reflect the provider’s ties to Indianapolis and the state. It also signifies a dedication to the communities it serves all of which is reflected in the company’s new mission statement: “A culture that serves our residents beyond health and safety, connecting the hearts of those who need our care and those who provide it.”

“We are excited about the new chapter for Brickyard Healthcare. Our team aims to convey our commitment to our new tag line - In the Care of Community,” said Wesley Rogers, President and CEO of Brickyard Healthcare. “Our focus moving forward is to foster a true sense of community and belonging for our fellow residents and our incredible team members.”

In the coming months, Brickyard Healthcare will continue to transform its care centers, website and other branded pieces. All services offered by Golden LivingCenters will continue to be available from Brickyard Healthcare. These offerings include a variety of services ranging from short term rehabilitation, long term care as well as Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

About Brickyard Healthcare

Brickyard Healthcare is an Indiana-based provider of skilled nursing services for short and long-term residents. With 23 locations throughout the state, Brickyard Healthcare offers a diverse range of skilled nursing and ancillary services, and considers care a community effort. Brickyard Healthcare recognizes not only residents’ health, but also their comfort, sense of belonging, relationships, and ability to heal or age with dignity.

