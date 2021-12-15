Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Golden Sky Minerals Extends Warrant Terms

12/15/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) OTC (LCKYF) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has extended the exercise period of 1,125,277 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) by one (1) year. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a December 29, 2020 private placement financing. The Warrants are exercisable at $0.80 and has an original expiration date of December 30, 2021. With the extension, the new expiration date is December 30, 2022. The exercise price of $0.80 remains the same.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in metal endowed terranes, located in tier-one mining jurisdictions. Golden Sky's focus is to develop their portfolio of projects to resource stage. Currently, the company has three drill ready projects in the Yukon; this includes the Hotspot, Bullseye, and Luckystrike properties. In addition, the recent property purchase of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia adds to the company's substantial early-stage project pipeline in Canada.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.goldenskyminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Golden Sky's website at www.GoldenSkyMinerals.com or contact John Newell by telephone (604) 568-8807 or by email at info@goldenskyminerals.com or john.newell@goldenskyminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Latest news "Companies"
05:59pImmix Biopharma, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
05:59pTAMASKA OIL AND GAS : Proposed issue of securities - TMK
PU
05:59pTAMASKA OIL AND GAS : Acquisition Of Strategic Mongolian Coal Seam Gas Project
PU
05:59pAERIS RESOURCES : Maiden mineral resource for constellation
PU
05:59pCORE LITHIUM : Application for quotation of securities - CXO
PU
05:59pKRAKATOA RESOURCES : Drilling and VTEM Completed at Mt Clere
PU
05:59pEx-Wall Street quantitative analyst pleads guilty to U.S. insider trading charge
RE
05:59pVENTURE MINERALS : Record Breaking Drill Hit at Mt Lindsay - 147 m @ 1.0% Tin
PU
05:59pPARKWAY CORPORATE : 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
05:59pVICOR : wins 2021 World Electronics Achievement award
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals three rate hikes in the cards in 2022 as inflation fight be..
2The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
3U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
4BioStock: Abliva on the IND-approval from FDA
5Analyst recommendations: Costco Wholesale, Domino's Pizza, Ingersoll Ra..

HOT NEWS