Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale present their Return to the Stage with the annual Holiday POPS Spectacular!

10/15/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Golden State Pops Orchestra announces their Return to the Stage with the "Holiday POPS Spectacular" on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8pm in the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, CA. Celebrate the holiday season with Maestro Steven Allen Fox, Resident Choir Maestra Marya Basaraba, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale with a festive performance of timeless holiday film music, traditional favorites, special guests, and snow!

Golden State Pops Orchestra and Maestro Fox

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Golden State Pops Orchestra announces their Return to the Stage with the "Holiday POPS Spectacular" on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8pm in the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, CA. Celebrate the holiday season with Maestro Steven Allen Fox, Resident Choir Maestra Marya Basaraba, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale with a festive performance of timeless holiday film music, traditional favorites, special guests, and snow!

The Golden State Pops Orchestra's acclaimed production "Holiday POPS Spectacular" makes its triumphant return with joyous music and high spirits on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8pm in the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, CA. Celebrate the holiday season with Maestro Steven Allen Fox, Resident Choir Maestra Marya Basaraba, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale the only way they know how: through a festive performance of timeless holiday film music, traditional favorites, special guests, and snow!

Maestro Fox said, "We cannot wait to finally return to the stage and create a shared experience with our audience this holiday season. It is one of my favorite performances every year when we get to see the smiles on the faces of families as they leave the theatre."

This concert will include two world premieres: A musical suite from the movie "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey," and a musical suite with narration from the movie "Elf," which will feature Bill Rogers (the Voice of Disneyland) as the narrator. Vocalist Drew Tablak will also join the fun performing Maestro Fox's new revised arrangement of O Holy Night. Other music includes "Somewhere in My Memory" from Home Alone, by John Williams, Stille Nacht, arranged by Chip Davis of Mannheim Steamroller, "God Bless Us Everyone," by Alan Silvestri & Glen Ballard, arranged by William Ross, a medley of traditional carols and A Christmas Sing-Along.

Tickets range from $27 to $75. Visit https://www.gspo.com/ or call 310-433-8774 for more information and to purchase your tickets today.

About the Golden State Pops Orchestra:

With a driving mission to create, develop and present innovative and fresh orchestral concerts, the Golden State Pops Orchestra (GSPO) is quickly becoming nationally known as a pioneer in providing quality film music with a second life on the concert stage, in productions that absorb audiences from beginning to end. The orchestra performs a wide variety of musical repertoire, including classical, Broadway, pop music and even video game soundtracks. However, the primary focus of the GSPO remains film music, a specialty of the orchestra since its founding in 2002.

The orchestra is composed of professional freelance musicians from around the Los Angeles area and operates under a Metropolitan Agreement with the American Federation of Musicians, Local 47. One of GSPO's core values is the continuous advancement of our artistic capacity and production values, while maintaining a focus on high-quality performance. We work constantly to build even more relationships with composers and entertainment industry professionals, and to bring our unique brand of entertainment to world-renowned venues throughout Southern California.

Learn more at: https://www.gspo.com/ or call 310-433-8774.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/YPQWaqkZh6E

News Source: Golden State Pops Orchestra

Related link: https://www.gspo.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/golden-state-pops-orchestra-and-chorale-present-their-return-to-the-stage-with-the-annual-holiday-pops-spectacular/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12aNigerian inflation eases in September as food price rises slow
RE
08:11aNICHOLAS CADBURY : British Airways owner IAG names Whitbread's Cadbury as new finance chief
RE
08:11aStocks advance on robust earnings, inflation fears ebb for now
RE
08:09aFactbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
RE
08:08aChina may cut taxes for small downstream firms -premier
RE
08:07aStarwood Capital raises $10 billion for latest real estate fund
RE
08:05aGolden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale present their Return to the Stage with the annual Holiday POPS Spectacular!
SE
08:05aViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting at Three Leading Conferences
SE
08:02aMATOLCSY : Completely new economic thinking is needed
PU
08:00aBitcoin tops $60,000, nears record high, on growing U.S. ETF hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
2J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
3Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5XMReality : has joined Microsoft's Partner Network

HOT NEWS