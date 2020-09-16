Golden State Urology Partnering with UroChoice™, An iSalus Healthcare - EverCommerce Software Solution

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Urology, a group of board-certified Urologists with 30+ years of combined experience in sexual health, identify UroChoiceTM as their preferred vendor for Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) Software in an effort to continue providing the highest quality of care possible for their patients.

UroChoiceTM, created by iSalus Healthcare, a subsidiary of EverCommerce, has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare technology industry. Built specifically for Urology Specialists in the United States, UroChoiceTM focuses only on relevant data to increase patient engagement and make the provider's documentation experience more efficient overall.

"The iSalus implementation team did a superb job transitioning us from two separate systems (EHR and practice management) to a unified solution, UroChoiceTM. We had a dedicated team assigned to us months in advance which helped us prepare for the actual transition. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our implementation was done entirely remotely," said Simran Sethi, MD, MBA of Golden State Urology. "While we were apprehensive at first, we couldn't believe how smooth it went. The implementation team stayed on the phone with our staff and physicians throughout the first week and continued to remain available for the next few months until we felt completely comfortable with all aspects of the system. Ever since adopting UroChoiceTM, our daily operations have gotten so much faster. The system is intuitive, and we really like how our AR reports are easily viewable on the dashboard."

UroChoiceTM provides online integrated practice management, electronic health records, medical billing, and telehealth solution accessible from a single login. Some of the premier features include an award-winning patient timeline that includes a visual historical snapshot, urology-specific documentation and workflows, nationwide lab partnerships with flexible order processing, a user-friendly patient portal, intelligent digital intake, and an interactive patient summary that lets you quickly graph patient's vitals, medications, lab results and more on a single screen. They also offer busy Urologists a mobile app that lets them carry thousands of patient charts in their pocket and complete multiple tasks anywhere with an internet connection.

"We truly believe that UroChoiceTM is the best solution for Golden State Urology and we're thrilled to help them fulfill their mission to invest and implement the most advanced solutions and technology," said Kraig Vondran, VP of Strategy, iSalus Healthcare. " Not only will our specialty-specific, integrated software help their practice improve patient engagement, secure more clean claims, and streamline their workflow, but they will be able to do what they do best, spending more time with patients."

About Golden State Urology

Golden State Urology is a premier Urology group in California that offers a wide range of services for men and women. Their physicians are experts in the latest care techniques and are dedicated to excellent patient care. The team's 30+ years of expertise and specialty in urology and sexual health provides innovative solutions for patients through a personalized treatment plan to achieve optimal results. For more information, visit goldenstateurology.com.

About UroChoiceTM / iSalus Healthcare

UroChoiceTM, created by iSalus Healthcare, a subsidiary of EverCommerce, is headquartered in Indianapolis and provides best-of-breed Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management and Medical Billing Services, in addition to premier patient engagement solutions and services. We've made it our mission to help physicians increase their efficiency through technology so they can spend more time focusing on patient care while continuing to grow their practice and maximize profitability. For more information, visit urologychoice.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, providing the top marketing, business management, and customer retention solutions to more than 200,000 service businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions streamline the lifecycle of interactions that enable organizations to attract customers at scale, provide services efficiently, act on business insights, and increase customer loyalty and value. Learn more at evercommerce.com.

