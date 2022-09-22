Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman, Barclays, SG raise Fed rate projections

09/22/2022 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference on todays interest rate hike in Washington

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs, Barclays and a bunch of investment banks raised their estimates for U.S. policy rates on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate rise and hawkish message the previous day.

Goldman said in its note "the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is willing to tolerate more labor market deterioration if necessary if inflation remains high."

Goldman analysts also said they had expected a nod towards a slower pace of tightening in November, and were revising their forecast for rate hikes to 75 basis points (bps) in November, 50 bps in December, and 25 bps in February, for a peak funds rate of 4.5-4.75%, versus 4-4.25% previously.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday that he and his fellow policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation, alongside a sobering new set of projections that foresees the policy rate rising at a faster pace and to a higher level than expected, the economy slowing to a crawl, and unemployment rising to a degree historically associated with recessions.

The projections signal another 1.25 percentage points in rate hikes by the year-end in the federal funds rate, which is currently in a 3.00-3.25% target range.

"The committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective," the central bank's rate-setting FOMC said in its policy statement after the end of a two-day policy meeting.

Goldman said the Fed's dot plot also showed a median projection of 175 bps of total rate cuts in 2024 and 2025, but that they "would not put much weight on this".

"In our view, if rate hikes solve the inflation problem without a recession, the FOMC would most likely wait until something goes wrong to cut rather than cutting just for the sake of returning to neutral."

Analysts at Barclays Research revised their call for the funds rate to a 75 bps hike in November from 50 previously, and another 50 bps increase in December versus a prior forecast of 25 bps.

"This would bring the year-end fed funds target range to 4.25-4.50%", they wrote.

Barclays expects another 25 bps rate hike at the February 2023 meeting, pushing the target range to a cycle peak of 4.50-4.75%, but a rate cut later in 2023.

Societe Generale economists expect a similar 75 bps hike in November and 50 bps in December.

"We project a mild recession in early-2024. The FOMC's move increases conviction, and the risk is for a potentially earlier recession," they said.

(Editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.51% 0.65821 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.62% 165.26 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.12243 Delayed Quote.-15.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.73877 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 0.98222 Delayed Quote.-13.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.99% 0.012388 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.37% 5514.13 Real-time Quote.-11.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.38% 0.58095 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
SG COMPANY S.P.A. -0.99% 0.299 Delayed Quote.25.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aLondon stocks drop 1% ahead of big BoE rate hike
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises rates for 2nd straight meeting
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises lending facility rate by 50 bps to 5.00%…
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises deposit facility rate by 50 bps to 3.50%…
RE
03:23aAnalysis-As Putin escalates Ukraine war, China stands awkwardly by him
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 4.2…
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises benchmark interest rate…
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises benchmark interest rate…
RE
03:22aUK to examine cloud services dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google
RE
03:19aMagnitude 6.8 quake strikes Mexico, no initial reports of damage
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan Exchange : Sep. 22, 2022JPXTSEInformation JPX Commences Carbon Cr..
2Dollar powers to new two-decade high on Fed outlook, Russia jitters
3European stock index futures drop 1.5% after hawkish Fed signal
4Marketmind: Markets 'Fed Up'
5Japanese shares fall to two-month low ahead of BOJ decision

HOT NEWS