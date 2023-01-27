Goldman Sachs CEO touts bank performance as some investors balk

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - To listen to Goldman Sachs
Group Inc Chief Executive David Solomon, the bank is
doing "great," while skeptical investors wonder what comes next.
Days after Goldman reported disappointing profits that sent
shares tumbling 6%, and months after it stepped back from a
money-losing foray into Main Street banking, Solomon sat for an
interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland where he
highlighted the firm's hits -- and downplayed its misses.
"Good companies should invest and innovate and try new
things. And by the way, when you do, you're not going to always
get it right," Solomon said at the World Economic Forum's annual
gathering last week.
He then reeled off Goldman's growth numbers: average
revenues up 44% over a three-year period, a 39% jump in book
value per share since 2019 that outpaced peers and a bigger
dividend than rivals.
The company is being "prudent" on expenses by laying off
thousands, Solomon said. It will also shed some of the $59
billion of alternative investments that weighed on earnings.
But shareholders want to know more about the Wall Street
giant's plans after results fell short of expectations and one
unit lost $3 billion over three years.
Solomon offered few specifics on future strategy, but
those details may come at the company's investor meeting on Feb.
28 in New York.
"Investors remain skeptical," said Joe Rava, an equity
analyst at abrdn, which owns shares in the bank.
David Konrad of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods was one of several
analysts who recently cut Goldman's share price target, noting
that it suffered from "a perfect storm of declining revenues in
a challenging market."
And for UBS analyst Brennan Hawken, who rates Goldman at
neutral, the idea of buying the stock on expectations of a
higher price-to-earnings ratio "is really, really hard right
now."
Still, Goldman shares are up 3.6% over the past year,
outperforming the S&P 500 banking index and peers.
Since taking the helm in 2018, Solomon has tried to
diversify Goldman beyond its traditional powerhouses of trading
-- which languished after the 2008 financial crisis -- and
investment banking. But those divisions have become even more
dominant, comprising 69% of the firm's revenue at the end of
last year, versus 58% the year Solomon took over.
The CEO also championed Marcus, a retail banking business
that faltered even as it attracted more than $100 billion in
deposits.
The company slashed Solomon's pay by 29% to $25 million for
2022. It cited a "challenging operating environment," but also
noted his "effective leadership," according to a filing.
Goldman's moves into consumer lending and transaction
banking were "head scratchers," said Kush Goel, senior research
analyst at asset manager Neuberger Berman, which owns the bank's
stock. Instead, it should have followed rival Morgan Stanley,
which earns a steady stream of income from wealth-management
fees, he said.
Goldman's asset and wealth management unit generated 34% of
its revenue in the fourth quarter, while Morgan Stanley derived
63% of its revenue from comparable divisions.
"Goldman Sachs has set a very clear strategic direction,"
said Tony Fratto, a company spokesman. The bank "is making
strong progress on that vision" by bringing in greater fees from
asset and wealth management, maximizing its position in banking
and markets, and seeking pretax profits for platform solutions,
he said.
Goldman's strengths in dealmaking and trading also make it
more vulnerable to economic and market volatility than
competitors, said Hawken at UBS.
Solomon, who rose to the top job from investment banking,
said that division is "doing great," despite fees falling 48%
last year as deals dried up. "There's no capital markets
opportunity -- that's not permanent," Solomon said.
In October, Goldman scaled back ambitions for Marcus by
placing it under the newly-merged asset and wealth division. It
also swept parts of the business into a new unit called platform
solutions, which houses transaction banking, credit cards and
financial technology.
While platform solutions made up only 3% of Goldman's
revenue, it accounted for about 64% of the $2.72 billion the
bank set aside last year for potential credit losses. The
company said it was required to boost provisions to meet
accounting standards.
David Wagner, a portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors,
said "investors will probably need some hand holding" to see the
path to greater profits.
Jim Lebenthal, a partner at Cerity Partners who manages
client portfolios including shares of the Wall Street behemoth,
said it should play to its strengths.
"Going back to what has made Goldman great for decades will
allow the firm to reset and recover," he said.
(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar; Additional
reporting by Niket Nishant and Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Anna
Driver)