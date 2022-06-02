Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman Sachs COO Waldron sees unprecedented shocks in economy

06/02/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs' President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Thursday the current economic turmoil is one of the most challenging ones he has ever faced in his career.

"This is among if not the most complex, dynamic environment I've ever seen in my career. We've obviously been through lots of cycles, but the confluence of the number of shocks to the system, to me is unprecedented," he told a banking conference.

His comments come one day after JPMorgan & Chase's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to an "hurricane."

Waldron said he would not use any weather analogies, but stressed there is a series of concomitant unprecedented factors hurting the economy, ranging from a commodity shock to an unprecedented amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Despite the challenges, the executive said the bank is confident of achieving all its performance targets and it continues to look for acquisition opportunities in the wealth and asset management space, as it seeks to diversify its revenue stream.

"Valuations are making more sense, getting more interesting. That opens up opportunity for more things to look at," he said.

Still, the COO said the priority would be to bed down the recent acquisitions, and added that the bank is more cautious about capital expenditure given the current macro environment.

"I would say we have a lot to integrate and a lot to operate," Waldron said, adding that part of his job is to make sure that "we integrate, and we execute on those acquisitions."

The Wall Street bank is seeking to diversify its business to make it less vulnerable to capital markets cycles. As part of this strategy, the bank is expanding its asset and wealth management arms.

Waldron sounded a note of caution for the capital market activity, which he expects to be down a lot, saying the volumes are down 70% year-over-year. But he said the M&A activity has been more resilient.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Elizabeth Dilts MarshallEditing by Denny Thomas and Nick Zieminski)

By Carolina Mandl and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18pBeaming Queen Elizabeth waves to Jubilee crowds, will miss Friday service
RE
03:18pBeaming Queen Elizabeth waves to Jubilee crowds, will miss Friday service
RE
03:17pFED POLICYMAKERS : September rate hike a question of how big, not if
RE
03:10pThai parliament passes $93 bln budget bill at first reading
RE
03:08pSuspect in Buffalo mass shooting pleads not guilty to 25 counts
RE
03:08pSuspect in Buffalo mass shooting pleads not guilty to 25 counts
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.43% to Settle at $8.4850 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pDollar falls as investors reach for riskier currencies
RE
02:55pFord to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles
RE
02:51pU.S. charges Stellantis unit in diesel emissions probe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
2Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanc..
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Comcast, Meta, Roku, Snap...
4OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Barmag – focus on eccentric screw pumps an..
5Prosus N : Investor notice (PDF)

HOT NEWS