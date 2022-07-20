Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman Sachs' Leland to return to London in new role

07/20/2022 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

HONG KONG (Reuters) - One of Goldman Sachs' most senior bankers in Asia, Todd Leland, is leaving the region to become the president of Goldman Sachs International, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Leland had been the co-president of Goldman Sachs in Asia Pacific ex-Japan (APEJ), the memo said, and, according to his LinkedIn, profile had been based in Hong Kong for almost five years.

He will return to London and serve on the bank's European Management committee, according to the memo which added he will report to Goldman Sachs International's chief executive Richard Gnodde.

Kevin Sneader will become the sole president of Goldman Sachs APEJ, the note said.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo that was sent to staff by the bank's Chief Executive David Solomon and President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron.

Leland's move was first reported by Bloomberg News earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47aIndia to invest overseas, seek long-term deals in push for fertiliser
RE
01:40aBank of America loses top Asia banker Alex To - sources
RE
01:39aAsian shares extend a global rally as dollar languishes
RE
01:36aBritain says Russia's Donbas offensive makes 'minimal gains'
RE
01:35aGoldman Sachs' Leland to return to London in new role
RE
01:35aIndian shares rise as govt cuts windfall tax on crude sales, fuel exports
RE
01:32aChina's imports of Russian coal rise 22% due to cheaper cargoes
RE
01:24aWildfire rages near Athens; homes damaged, hospital evacuated
RE
01:23aUniper bail-out could be discussed with German chancellor on Friday - Handelsblatt
RE
01:15aVolvo Cars Q2 operating profit rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML reports 5.4 billion net sales and 1.4 billion net income in Q2 2..
2Uniper bail-out could be discussed with German chancellor on Friday - H..
3Whitehaven Coal : 2022_6_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data
4White House says Russia laying groundwork to annex Ukraine territory
5China's imports of Russian coal rise 22% due to cheaper cargoes

HOT NEWS