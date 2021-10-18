Log in
Goldman Sachs Names Yossi Levi to its 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs

10/18/2021 | 08:36am EDT
Gettacar CEO honored at the 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit for driving meaningful change with creativity, innovation, and out-of-the-box thinking

Goldman Sachs ((NYSE:GS) recognized Yossi Levi, Founder and CEO of Gettacar as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs. The program highlights executives who drive meaningful change with creativity, innovation, and out-of-the -box thinking. Winners were honored during the Goldman Sachs two-day Builders + Innovators Summit in California.

Gettacar is a digital first platform that enables customers to buy, trade and finance certified pre-owned cars 100% online or in person. Founder and CEO, Yossi Levi built the online retailer after years of working in the automotive and financing community. He created Gettacar with the mission of providing the best car buying and ownership experience by removing the typical customer pain points.

In 2020, Gettacar achieved a 186% year over year sales growth and expects continued growth in 2021. Gettacar’s success has been fueled by the exceptional customer service it provides with upfront pricing, real-time financing options, home delivery, and an industry leading Gettacar Guarantee which provides 365 days of protection coverage and maintenance.

“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Yossi Levi as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”

Levi got his start in the automotive industry at age 14 by cleaning cars at his father’s dealership. He saw an opportunity to improve the overall car buying experience by eliminating customer pain points and by business model.

“It is an honor to be recognized among this list of visionary entrepreneurs for leading with innovative ideas and building successful businesses. I appreciate Goldman Sachs’ promotion of the value of entrepreneurial activity,” said Yossi Levi, Gettacar Founder and CEO. “I am thankful for the friends and family who believed in my vision and became early investors. Gettacar’s ability to humanize the car buying experience would not be possible without our team members who are committed to delivering the best customer experience.”

About Gettacar

Gettacar was founded in 2018 by Yossi Levi after recognizing an opportunity to improve the overall car buying experience for customers. The Company has leveraged technology to build a direct-to-your-door, online platform enabling users to trade, finance, and buy used cars. Gettacar’s market differentiators are its ability for customers to complete the purchase of a vehicle online in as little as 12 minutes, receive real-time financing options, a 365-day warranty, at-home test drives, and the ability to return a vehicle in seven days if not completely satisfied.


HOT NEWS