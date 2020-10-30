Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group Enters Agreement with Georgetown University to Provide Electricity from Solar Plants

New York, October 30, 2020 - The Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group today announced a physical power purchase agreement (PPA) with Georgetown University. Under the agreement, Georgetown has agreed to purchase the full electrical power output from a 76 megawatt portfolio of 11 solar plants located in the Mid-Atlantic region. The power plants, owned and managed by the Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group, will produce approximately 100,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year, accounting for two-thirds of Georgetown University's power usage.

The power purchase agreement is structured to enable Georgetown to integrate the contract into their retail power supply agreement with their local electricity provider. Separately, Georgetown and the Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group have entered into a long-term purchase and sale agreement to supply Georgetown with Green-E Renewable Energy Certificates.

'We have a long-standing relationship with Georgetown and are proud to have partnered with them on a unique and innovative transaction,' said Moe Hanifi, head of Power Markets for the Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group. The group worked closely with Georgetown's leadership to design a product that delivers tangible long-term savings while also helping Georgetown meet its sustainability goals.

'We are very excited to announce this new PPA, a welcome addition to the multi-pronged strategy we are using to achieve our ambitious sustainability goals while supporting the common good and promoting good stewardship,' says Geoff Chatas, the university's chief operating officer. 'Finding a way to provide two-thirds of our electricity needs with significant cost savings to the university is a great step in that direction.'

About Goldman Sachs Renewable Power LLC

Goldman Sachs Renewable Power LLC (GSRP) is a privately held company managed by the Renewable Power Group of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). GSRP is the sponsor of more than 800 solar projects across 27 US states that collectively have a capacity of more than 1.8 gigawatts of clean, renewable power. GSAM's Renewable Power Group is comprised of investment professionals with leading industry expertise across transaction sourcing, financial analysis, power markets and physical asset analysis and operations. The team takes a long-term ownership approach to the operations and management of renewable assets and benefits from Goldman Sachs' extensive network of relationships, leading institutional infrastructure and in-house industry knowledge and experience. The Renewable Power Group is part of GSAM, one of the world's leading asset managers with more than $1.8 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of September 30, 2020.