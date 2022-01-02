Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman Sachs asks U.S. employees to work from home until Jan. 18

01/02/2022 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is encouraging its eligible U.S. staff to work from home until Jan. 18, a company spokesperson said, as it followed a number of its rivals in altering return-to-office plans as the Omicron variant spreads.

Goldman's offices will continue to remain open with previously announced COVID-19 safety protocols, the spokesperson added. Those measures are: a vaccine requirement, booster requirement for all eligible populations effective Feb. 1, bi-weekly testing effective Jan. 10, and mandatory masks.

Financial firms have been grappling with when they can realistically get back to business-as-usual, and how to communicate to staff and retain workers amid the uncertainty. A number of other banks had asked staff to work remotely due to the latest surge in cases.

Goldman was among the Wall Street banks that had pushed hardest to bring staff back into offices, and had been the last holdout trying to keep most staff working in the offices through the Omicron variant's surge.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, which was also among those pushing staff to work in its offices, told workers last week https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/jpmorgan-citi-staff-start-2022-with-remote-work-2021-12-31 they could from home for the first two weeks of January. However, JPMorgan said in the memo to employees that all staff are expected to return to offices no later than Feb. 1.

Citigroup (C.N) has also asked its employees to work from home during the first few weeks of 2022, a spokesperson confirmed late last month.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Megan Davies and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.07% 60.39 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.08% 158.35 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -0.26% 4766.18 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.77% 382.55 Delayed Quote.45.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pGoldman Sachs asks U.S. employees to work from home until Jan. 18
RE
01:34pAT&T, Verizon CEOs reject U.S. request for 5G deployment delay
RE
01:33pTwo people killed in anti-military protests in Sudan - doctors say
RE
01:23pCOVID outbreak ends cruise for thousands on German ship in Lisbon
RE
01:13pOPEC to meet on Monday to discuss new top official - sources
RE
01:06pSecurity forces fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan
RE
01:00pAt&t and verizon ceos reject proposal from transportation secretary buttigieg for 5g deployment delay -- letter to usdot
RE
01:00pAt&t, verizon ceos propose additional safeguards to prevent interference with aviation but will not delay jan. 5 wireless deployment -- letter
RE
12:47pAlgeria's Sonatrach to invest $39 billion in 2022-2026, CEO says
RE
12:45pTwitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity, health official says
2Tesla Q4 deliveries beat estimates despite supply chain woes
3Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
4Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,800 flight cancellations to ki..
5Fauci warns of danger of hospitalization surge due to large number of C..

HOT NEWS